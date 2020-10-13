AutoTransport.com launches scholarship program to assist students in the automotive industry. Tweet this

As a family-owned business, AutoTransport.com cares about their employees and the community as a whole. They wanted to establish a positive way to give back to society. This inspired them to create the AutoTransport.com scholarship, in hopes of helping future logistics industry leaders. Three scholarships in the amounts of $1,000, $500, and $500 will be awarded quarterly. Scholarship funds will be sent directly to the winners school, no exceptions.

To apply for the scholarship students must fill out the online application and write a minimum 750 word essay in regards to the automotive and logistics industry. Content must be original and unpublished. All entries will be checked for plagiarism. Any content found to be previously published or plagiarized will automatically be disqualified. AutoTransport.com reserves the right to publish winning articles on their site. Students must be currently enrolled to qualify. For full rules and entry details please visit: https://autotransport.com/auto-transport-scholarship/

The deadline for scholarship applications is: January 1st, 2021.

AutoTransport.com, a family owned automotive transport company, was founded with the mission to create better shipping solutions. With over a decade of experience they are one of the industry-leading logistics companies. AutoTransport.com ships automobiles, trucks, and heavy equipment nationwide and overseas. The parent company, Nationwide Transport Services, is listed in Inc. 5000 as one of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies.

Aside from having multiple offices, and drivers in every state, they also provide port-to-port transport options for international shipping. AutoTransport.com offers open and enclosed trailer transport, drive-away options and more. Whatever your transport needs, they have the solutions. AutoTransport.com is dedicated to providing more than just basic automotive shipping. They provide custom shipping solutions and a quality transport experience. For more information, visit their website at: https://autotransport.com

Scholarship URL: https://autotransport.com/auto-transport-scholarship/

SOURCE AutoTransport.com