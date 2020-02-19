AutoTrix Works to Improve Vehicle Safety with 3rd Brake Light Flasher

TULSA, Okla., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 28% of all automotive accidents are attributed to rear-end collisions. And, although rarely fatal, the results of these accidents can have lasting impacts on both mental, physical and financial health. In an effort to help minimize the occurrence of rear-end collisions, AutoTrix developed the 3rd brake light flasher to grab the attention of drivers that may otherwise be distracted and get them focused on driving safely again.

Alert Distracted Drivers with AutoTrix.net's 3rd Brake Light Flasher

As an easily installed module, the AutoTrix 3rd Brake Light Flasher is activated when the vehicle brakes are depressed. Once this occurs, the high-level stop lamp will flash twice before holding solid to provide a visual braking alert to any vehicles that may be behind the driver. This, in turn, can help grab the attention of following drivers and add precious seconds to their reaction time to avoid the occurrence of a rear-end collision.

More and more consumers are beginning to demand improved safety features for the cars they intend to purchase and the quality of products used can make a definite impact. Unfortunately, each time a car is utilized, there are numerous preoccupied drivers on the road that could be putting a family in danger. This realization and the need for more advanced safety features for older cars led to the development of the AutoTrix 3rd brake light flasher.

The 3rd Brake Light Flasher module AutoTrix was developed to be compatible with a wide variety of the most popular vehicles on the market. This includes plug-and-play options for the Dodge Challenger, Ford Edge and Lincoln MKX as well as a universal option for any brand or model car, truck, SUV, ATV or motorcycle that has a high-level brake light.

AutoTrix designs and manufactures all of its 3rd Brake Light Flashers in the United States of America. This unique module was developed to work with incandescent and LED lights while remaining water and shock resistant to promote longevity. As an added quality assurance measure, each 3rd Brake Light Flasher module is tested before final packaging to ensure a quality product upon arrival.

AutoTrix LLC is an aftermarket automotive electrical manufacturing company based out of Tulsa, Oklahoma. As a company, they believe in building quality, American-made and designed automotive electrical accessories. Bringing today's technology to yesterday's vehicle has always been the AutoTrix mission. To achieve this, they re-create modern-day vehicle creature features in a way that can be installed into older cars and trucks.

For more information on AutoTrix or the products they provide, please visit https://www.autotrix.net/. If you have any questions or concerns, please call Clint Smith at (918) 895-1982 or email 233152@email4pr.com.

SOURCE AutoTrix