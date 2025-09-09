AutoTrust Dealer Alliance Launches to Return Millions in Profits and Equity to Dealers

BLOOMFIELD, Mich., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoTrust Dealer Alliance, a first-of-its-kind, 100% dealer-owned cooperative, has officially launched to give dealers the scale and profitability of a large public group while preserving full independence and control.

By uniting dealers nationwide, AutoTrust negotiates directly with top-tier providers, returning the savings and profits to the members who earn them. While the agent model is a fit for many dealers, AutoTrust provides an alternative for those that prefer the benefits of scale. Dealers also build real equity in the cooperative, with annual profit distributions tied to their contribution to collective revenues.

"We created AutoTrust to change the economics of automotive retail. Our model rewards the dealers who generate the value, strengthens their competitive position, and builds an ownership stake in a growing enterprise," said David Mondragon, CEO, AutoTrust Dealer Alliance.

In its first phase, AutoTrust Protect delivers immediate F&I margin recovery through direct-to-provider agreements, including an industry-first partnership with Allstate to offer a comprehensive range of F&I products*. Partnering with Allstate ensures dealers can leverage the Allstate brand at the point of sale – boosting confidence, close rates, and long-term loyalty with customers.

AutoTrust estimates members can reclaim up to $200,000 in additional annual profit per rooftop in the F&I category alone, with even greater returns as future phases roll out.

The cooperative's strategic roadmap will extend into financial services, advertising, technology, and general procurement — creating profit-sharing opportunities across nearly every dealership cost center.

A blue-chip advisory bench validates the vision and execution plan. Advisors include Richard Galanti (longtime CFO, Costco), Jim Inglis (retail veteran; former EVP and Board Director, The Home Depot), Bob DiRomualdo (respected turnaround leader; former CEO, Borders Group), Kristen Gruber (former President, iA American Warranty Group), Scott Kaplan (CFO, Bakken Energy; 30+ years in finance/operations), and Steve Lebow (veteran private-equity investor across financial services and consumer sectors). In addition to this distinguished group, AutoTrust is also backed by other experienced advisors who share confidence in the model and bring further depth of expertise to its growth.

Enrollment is now open nationwide for dealers ready to secure early equity advantages and shape the future of the alliance.

*Allstate F&I products are not insurance or warranties. They are issued and administered by Pablo Creek Services, Inc. and E.R.J. Insurance Group Inc. and insured by First Colonial Insurance Company; members of the Allstate family of companies.

About AutoTrust Dealer Alliance:

AutoTrust Dealer Alliance is a 100% dealer-owned cooperative that aggregates member purchasing power to negotiate wholesale pricing across F&I, lending, technology, advertising, and general procurement. Members benefit from immediate margin gains, annual profit distributions, and equity ownership in the alliance.

