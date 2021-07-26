AutoVitals and Tekmetric Announce Partnership to Enhance Integration Between Shop Management Systems

SAN DIEGO, Calif., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoVitals , the complete digital shop solution for independent auto repair businesses, today announced a partnership with Tekmetric , a leading auto repair technology company providing cloud-based shop management systems across the U.S. The two leading auto repair shop systems are now connected to provide seamless, two-way communication and an improved customer experience.

The partnership combines a best-in-class point-of-sale (POS) system with a best-in-class shop success solution that includes digital vehicle inspections (DVI), workflow management, digital marketing, and CRM tools. Together, the systems increase efficiency, communication, and, ultimately, profitability for their mutual clients.

The integration of AutoVitals and Tekmetric eliminates double entry by automatically sending recommended work from the digital inspection back to the estimate in Tekmetric's point-of-sale shop management system. With this upgrade, new repair orders (ROs) can be created and dispatched within seconds through AutoVitals. The AutoVitals system receives approved RO details from Tekmetric with the associated customer's full contact and vehicle information, including service history.

"The combined forces of Tekmetric's POS and DVI tools from AutoVitals make it incredibly easy and manageable for our auto shop repair clients to do business…as if it were one complete system," says Jon Belmonte, CEO of AutoVitals. "Our innovative technology combined with Tekmetric's advanced point-of-sale system greatly improves the workflow of our clients' shops, which directly results in increased customer satisfaction and loyalty."

The integration further expands the capabilities of both systems and drastically reduces the time Service Advisors spend on relaying information, so they can spend more time focusing on the customers and the front desk.

"At Tekmetric, we strive to offer solutions that improve efficiency and allow shop owners to better serve their customers," said Sunil Patel, CEO and Co-Founder of Tekmetric. "We are excited to expand our integrations to allow additional offerings for our mutual customers."

A step-by-step example of how the two-way communication works:

Repair orders with authorized jobs in Tekmetric are sent to AutoVitals Service Advisor dispatch to Technicians in AutoVitals to complete inspections and authorized jobs Recommended jobs, notes, and the inspection link are sent back to Tekmetric when completed Both declined and authorized jobs on an estimate in Tekmetric are sent to AutoVitals

To learn more about the benefits of the integration, please contact an AutoVitals representative . AutoVitals and Tekmetric will be at the Shop Hackers Conference on July 27 and 28 in Murfreesboro, TN.

About Tekmetric

Tekmetric, a Houston-based auto repair technology company, offers a cloud-based shop management system that enables auto repair shop owners to drive productivity and increase profitability through its streamlined workflow management processes. Designed by a former shop owner, Tekmetric's platform drives shop efficiency through real-time data, a customizable user interface and customer-centric communication tools. Since its launch in 2016, Tekmetric has disrupted the industry with its robust fully-integrated system, developed with an emphasis on customer transparency and user collaboration. For more information, visit www.tekmetric.com .

About AutoVitals

AutoVitals is driving profitable growth for the independent auto repair shop owner. Many auto shop management software providers provide digital vehicle inspections (DVI), but AutoVitals is the only complete digital Shop Success Solution with robust workflow management, CRM, and website and digital marketing add-ons that are proven to increase your average repair order (ARO), enhance the utilization of your staff and bays, and ultimately drive higher profitability for your shop. For more information, visit www.autovitals.com.

