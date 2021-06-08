Autowash and Insiten Build Highly Customizable AMP Car Wash Platform to Boost Membership, Profits, and Customer Loyalty

DENVER, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insiten, a leading mobile application developer has teamed up with Autowash, a high growth, multi-location car wash company, to create AMP, a 100 percent managed, ready-to-go membership platform that can increase car wash revenue by 20 percent. The AMP platform will be officially launched at the 2021 Southwest Car Wash Association Conference in Fort Worth, Texas June 9–11.

The AMP membership platform provides a customized car wash app and data-driven digital marketing

AMP provides car washes with their own fully branded mobile app, white-glove customer service, advertising and promotions, and all the support needed to launch a successful membership program. It is designed to increase sales; create a recurring, dependable revenue stream; eliminate seasonality; build brand loyalty; and engage with customers through ads, promotions, family plans, and referrals.

"Our platform is slick and modern, easy to use, highly customizable and guarantees that a business doesn't become just another car wash on a generic membership platform," says Insiten CEO Adam Trien. "We've already seen tremendous success implementing this platform across all of Autowash's locations and are excited to bring our success to the broader market."

AMP components use cutting edge technology:

The Mobile Car Wash App can be used by customers to manage memberships, make payments and redeem car washes.

can be used by customers to manage memberships, make payments and redeem car washes. The Self-service Admin Portal manages app configurations and wash codes, and allows a view of user usage history.

manages app configurations and wash codes, and allows a view of user usage history. Kiosk Integrations allow users to interact with POS systems using barcodes or QR codes, manual codes, and near-field communication.

allow users to interact with POS systems using barcodes or QR codes, manual codes, and near-field communication. On-demand Dashboards and Reports drill into customers' behaviors and provide actionable insights.

"When Autowash acquires a new car wash and I institute the AMP membership program, revenue grows by 20% like clock-work," says Autowash founder and CEO Dennis Dreeszen. "My team and I are excited to bring our success to the broader market and are with customers every step of the way as they launch and build their AMP membership programs."

Here's how it works: A carwash sends AMP its relevant information (branding, locations, POS systems, pricing, existing customers); AMP configures a fully branded app (including mobile app, admin portal, placards and signage, advertisements, and advertising strategy); AMP launches the membership platform (app store listing, highly trained customer service reps, promotions, and push notifications).

"All our customer has to do is sit back, relax, and watch their business grow!" says Trien.

For more information: https://ampmemberships.com

About Autowash

Autowash has been washing cars since 2013 with a commitment to providing amazing car wash facilities. All locations include our proprietary soaps for a true clean and an incredible wash experience, and our customer service team is always ready to help.

About Insiten

Insiten is a team of technology experts who are passionate about our craft and fanatical about making clients happy. We build mobile apps, websites, and analytics that give customer service reps superpowers and provide executives with the information they need to grow their business.

Contact:

Adam Trien

[email protected]

678-612-4277

