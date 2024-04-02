AutoWeb Inc. Relaunches UsedCars.com

SAN FRANCISCO, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AutoWeb Inc., a leading service for connecting automotive buyers and sellers in the United States, announced the relaunch of UsedCars.com, a site dedicated to helping consumers and dealerships navigate the used car market.

UsedCars.com helps franchised and independent dealerships maximize their exposure to in-market consumer demand. Post this AutoWeb generates consumer demand for new and used vehicles in the form of high-quality consumer leads, Enhanced Clicks, and associated marketing services to automotive dealers and car makers. Through its websites, the company also provides consumers with a robust set of solutions to research, find, and purchase cars and trucks. Its key sites include Autobytel, Car.com, and UsedCars.com.

"We have long been in the business of helping car makers and dealerships connect with consumers shopping for new cars, and we are thrilled to expand this capability to the used car market," says Dan Ingle, COO and President of AutoWeb. "UsedCars.com will not only offer solutions directly to those visiting the website but will also provide used car options for millions of consumers who use AutoWeb services for finding a new car every year."

UsedCars.com will help franchised and independent dealerships maximize their presence and exposure to in-market consumer demand. Dealerships that list their vehicles on UsedCars.com will gain exposure to the entire AutoWeb network, reaching a monthly audience of millions of car and truck shoppers.

The new UsedCars.com works on a subscription model for listings, allowing dealerships to access a private dashboard that details inventory exposure and other metrics in real time. The platform provides dealerships with a centralized hub where they can efficiently access metrics that show consumer engagement with their inventory on UsedCars.com, along with the number of in-market consumers connected to the dealership for specific used cars in their inventory.

In addition to connecting dealerships with motivated used car buyers, the site now includes a private-seller feature that allows consumers to maximize the value of their existing vehicles. UsedCars.com continues on its path to becoming the one-stop portal for everything used car-related. It continues to publish relevant articles and launch new features for both dealers and consumers to further support them in selling, buying, and owning cars and trucks.

With this relaunch, AutoWeb continues its tradition of offering effective solutions as a leader in audience acquisition and lead generation in the automotive space, continuing its legacy since 1994.

