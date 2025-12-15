Autozi China-Europe Cross-Border Supply Chain Platform Officially Launches, Marking a Key Step in Globalization Strategy Implementation

BEIJING, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. (NASDAQ: AZI) ("Autozi" or the "Company"), a leading and fast-growing lifecycle automotive service and supply-chain technology platform in China, today announced the official launch of its cross-border supply chain platform in Europe. This launch follows the recent release of the Company's new fiscal year development strategy and global business roadmap.

During the platform's trial operation over the past several months, it has achieved sales of approximately 300 to 500 Customized Passenger Vehicles (CPV) and Special-Purpose Vehicles (SPV) per month. The Company's European business partner, Tianjin MaShang Haoche Information Technology Ltd. (Tianjin Velocar Ltd.), plans to expand business coverage across all European regions by 2026, targeting monthly sales exceeding 5,000 units. This expansion will be supported by providing comprehensive after-sales services, including parts supply and maintenance technical training, to ensure optimal vehicle operation for customers. This initiative signifies the initial execution of the Company's new fiscal year strategy and is expected to accelerate Autozi's global development.

About Tianjin MaShang Haoche Information Technology Ltd. (Velocar (Tianjin) Ltd.)

Established in September 2019, Velocar specializes in developing and operating new vehicle supply chain cloud platforms and building offline warehousing and logistics systems. By leveraging digital supply chain platforms and online supply chain financial services, it provides customized specialty vehicle sales and services to auto dealers and multi-brand showrooms in China's lower-tier markets, achieving annual sales of tens of thousands of new vehicles. The company began its international expansion in 2024, selecting Europe as its first pilot market.

Strategic Context

On November 12, 2024, Autozi formally unveiled its new fiscal year strategy. The Company is strategically focused on the CPV and SPV sectors and related aftermarket parts supply. Centered on mergers, acquisitions, and integration, Autozi provides partners with three core services: "Capitalized Integration," "Digitalized Upgrade," and "Globalized Expansion." By consolidating high-quality industry resources, the Company aims to jointly build a global end-to-end digital supply chain platform and an online supply chain financial service platform, driving rapid business growth and enhancing long-term shareholder value. The launch of the Europe platform and the collaboration with regional partners mark the commencement of this global strategy, utilizing the Company's capital platform and digital capabilities to unify supply chain operations worldwide.

About Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd.

Founded in 2010, Autozi is a fast-growing automotive service and technology platform in China. The Company offers a broad portfolio of high-quality, cost-effective automotive products and services through integrated online and offline channels nationwide. Utilizing its advanced supply chain cloud platform and SaaS solutions, Autozi has built an integrated ecosystem that connects key stakeholders across the automotive industry, enhancing collaboration and efficiency throughout the supply chain.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding future expectations and plans. These statements are based on current assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

