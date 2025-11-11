Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. Announces New Strategy to Accelerate Growth

BEIJING, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. ("Autozi" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: AZI), one of China's leading and fastest-growing lifecycle automotive service and supply-chain technology platforms, today announced the launch of its new business strategy to drive the next phase of growth and globalization.

The strategy establishes a scalable platform for sustainable growth built on three core pillars: Capitalization, Digitalization, and Globalization. Leveraging its public company platform, Autozi will acquire and integrate high-quality enterprises, enhance them through its proprietary SaaS-based supply-chain system, and expand their reach into global markets. This unified digital ecosystem connects manufacturers, distributors, and service providers across the automotive value chain to enable smarter operations, higher efficiency, and greater transparency.

The framework is adaptable across multiple sectors, with initial focus on two high-growth verticals: EV Core Components and Special-Purpose Vehicles (SPVs). Autozi is accelerating its entry into EV core components, targeting powertrain, battery management, and thermal system companies. Through its S2M2B (Supplier-to-Manufacturer-to-Business) supply-chain model, Autozi links suppliers, OEMs, and aftermarket partners to enable real-time coordination of orders, payments, and logistics — creating a digital backbone for the rapidly expanding EV ecosystem.

In parallel, Autozi is building a Special-Purpose Vehicle Group, integrating leading SPV manufacturers across emergency, utility, and logistics vehicle categories. Using the same digital platform, Autozi connects suppliers, OEMs, and service networks to optimize operations from production to maintenance. Strategic M&A, governance enhancements, and technology upgrades will help modernize the fragmented SPV sector and support Chinese brands expanding globally.

Autozi believes the new strategy positions the Company for stronger, more sustainable growth in the global mobility landscape. By combining industrial integration with digital intelligence, Autozi aims to build a multi-segment growth platform that delivers long-term value, operational excellence, and global competitiveness.

About Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd.

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. is a leading, fast-growing provider of lifecycle automotive services in China. Founded in 2010, Autozi offers a comprehensive range of high-quality, affordable, and professional automotive products and services through both online and offline channels across the country. Leveraging its advanced online supply chain cloud platform and SaaS solutions, Autozi has built a dynamic ecosystem that connects key participants across the automotive industry. This interconnected network enables more efficient collaboration and streamlined processes throughout the entire supply chain, positioning Autozi as a key driver of innovation and growth in the automotive services sector.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs.

