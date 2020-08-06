Autumn at the Arboretum's Annual Fall Festival Highlights "The Art of the Pumpkin"

Autumn at the Arboretum features breathtaking colors of fall including 150,000 autumn flowers accented by pumpkins, gourds and squash from Floydada, Texas.

Alan Walne, Dallas Arboretum's board chairman, said, "We invite the community to the Dallas Arboretum to experience a familiar place, including Pumpkin Village, which has been a tradition for 15 years. The garden is a wonderful place to social distance, get some fresh air outdoors and take plenty of photos."

The festival features Mommy and Me Mondays and Tiny Tot Tuesdays, presented by Kimberly-Clark, a hay bale maze, a pumpkin patch with pumpkins for purchase and music. Highlights include garden led walking tours, members yoga, harvesting and horticulture demonstrations. Each weekend features live bands playing in the afternoon.

Guests can also visit A Tasteful Place, a 3.5-acre food, herb and vegetable garden. Weekly activities include free Monday cooking demonstrations with Dallas College Cooks along with activities throughout the week including cooking, floral and horticulture demonstrations.

The garden hosts several special celebrations with themed food, beverages and music:

September 20: Oktoberfest

September 29: National Coffee Day Celebration

October 4: National Taco Day

October: National Cookie Month

October 9-12: All American Weekend

October 31-November 1: Family Fun Weekend

In addition to presenting sponsor Reliant, other sponsors include Kimberly-Clark, CC Young Senior Living, Park Place Dealerships, Bank of Texas, Texas Instruments, Doyle and Associates, and Gil's Elegant Catering.

Check the website, dallasarboretum.org, and social media for up-to-date information and discounts.

SOURCE Dallas Arboretum