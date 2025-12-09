AUTUMN BAILEY ENTERTAINMENT AND TY WALKER'S BRAVEHEART ENTERTAINMENT PARTNER WITH ASSEMBLY STUDIOS TO POWER A NEW ERA OF INDEPENDENT FILMMAKING IN ATLANTA

ATLANTA, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent film powerhouses Autumn Bailey Entertainment (ABE) and Ty Walker's Braveheart Entertainment have announced a major production partnership with one of Atlanta's most advanced and expansive film campuses, Assembly Studios, managed by Universal Production Services.

Dan Biersdorf, Autumn Bailey, and Ty Walker (Lto R) announce a new independent filmmaker partnership at Assembly Studios in Atlanta, GA.

The collaboration marks a significant milestone in Georgia's rapidly evolving film landscape—uniting two leading creative producers known for acclaimed projects such as On a Wing and a Prayer and The First Noelle: The Maynard Jackson Documentary with Assembly's cutting-edge infrastructure to scale independent film and television production across the state.

Together, the companies aim to build a sustainable model for high-quality, character-driven storytelling that blends artistry, efficiency, and innovation.

ON THE PARTNERSHIP

"Both of our companies have always focused on stories that feel real," said Autumn Bailey-Ford, founder of Autumn Bailey Entertainment. "Independent filmmaking is about truth, emotion, and community—building stories that matter and giving them space to thrive. Partnering with Assembly Studios, owned by Gray Media, and Universal Production Services means creating a foundation where those voices can be nurtured, amplified, and seen on a global stage. Together, we're not just expanding production capacity—we're investing in the creative soul of Georgia and the next generation of visionary filmmakers."

Ty Walker, founder of Braveheart Entertainment, added, "Braveheart was founded on a commitment to bold, elevated storytelling — work that challenges convention while remaining deeply human at its core. Assembly Studios offers not only the infrastructure but the creative synergy to expand that vision on a larger scale, without ever compromising the authenticity that defines our films. This partnership represents a meaningful evolution in how stories are told, how opportunities are created for the next generation of filmmakers, and how the independent film movement continues to redefine itself. We're proud to help lead that transformation together."

ASSEMBLY STUDIOS ON THE ALLIANCE

"Autumn Bailey Entertainment and Ty Walker's Braveheart Entertainment partnership with Assembly leverages the Southeast's most advanced production ecosystem — combining world-class stages, cutting-edge technology, and a full-service infrastructure that supports everything from large-scale tent-poles to independent filmmakers," said Dan Biersdorf, Vice President of Universal Production Services at Assembly Studios. "Together, we're building opportunity, amplifying new voices, and redefining what TV and filmmaking can achieve in the South."

"Independent filmmakers need room to build big ideas, and that's what Assembly delivers," added Justin Campbell, Vice President, Studio Operations Assembly Atlanta. "ABE and Braveheart's vision is exactly what these stages were designed to support — empowering creative teams with the space and resources to develop remarkable stories in Georgia and bring them to audiences everywhere."

A STRATEGIC MOVE FOR GEORGIA'S FILM FUTURE

Located 30 minutes from Hartsfield-Jackson Airport and 15 minutes from downtown Atlanta, Assembly Studios features 22 world-class soundstages, exterior filming locations, and on-site Set Lighting & Grip, Costume House, Sign Shop, Transportation and more, positioning it as a premier destination for film, television, commercial, streaming productions and special events.

The partnership will further streamline costs and logistics, empowering independent filmmakers to deliver cinematic storytelling with both creative freedom and economic efficiency.

KEY INITIATIVES UNDER THE PARTNERSHIP

Expanded Production Slate: Multiple new film and television projects each year.

Multiple new film and television projects each year. Immersive Storytelling Innovation: Integration of emerging tech and new production methods.

Integration of emerging tech and new production methods. Talent & Training Pipelines: Mentorship and educational programs for Georgia-based creatives.

Mentorship and educational programs for Georgia-based creatives. Expansive Storytelling: Highlighting a broad range of narratives and viewpoints.

With more than 40 years of combined experience, Autumn Bailey Entertainment and Braveheart Entertainment have built reputations for producing cinematic, socially conscious, and commercially successful stories that bridge art and audience impact.

Operations under the new partnership will officially begin at Assembly Studios on January 1, 2026, with production on the inaugural slate launching in Q2 2026. A kickoff celebration introducing the collaboration to Atlanta's creative community is set for December 2025.

ABOUT AUTUMN BAILEY ENTERTAINMENT

Founded by Autumn Bailey-Ford, Autumn Bailey Entertainment is a full-service film and television production company dedicated to authentic storytelling that uplifts, inspires, and entertains. Known for producing On a Wing and a Prayer (Prime Video) and The First Noelle: The Maynard Jackson Documentary, and executive producing the Barbershop series for Amazon/MGM, ABE continues to champion diverse voices and innovative creators across the independent landscape.

www.abentertainment05.com

ABOUT BRAVEHEART ENTERTAINMENT

Led by producer Ty Walker, Braveheart Entertainment is a global entertainment company built for the bold—crafting cinematic stories with international scope and emotional depth. From elevated features to smart reality formats, Braveheart projects are defined by authenticity, innovation, and cross-cultural appeal. Walker's credits include executive producer on the sci-fi feature Xeno and producer on the action film Die Hart for Amazon.

www.braveheart-ent.com and @brvhrt.ent on Instagram.

ABOUT UNIVERSAL PRODUCTION SERVICES AT ASSEMBLY STUDIOS

Universal Production Services provides high-quality production services and stage facilities across the US, UK, and Europe for all feature, television, commercial and streaming productions. Universal Production Services is a unit of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news, and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment television networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks, and a suite of leading Internet-based businesses. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. Please visit universalproductionservices.com/atlanta

ABOUT ASSEMBLY STUDIOS

Assembly Studios is a state-of-the-art film and television production facility located in Doraville, GA. As part of the Assembly Atlanta campus, Assembly Studios offers 22 world-class sound stages and top-tier production amenities. Owned by Atlanta-based Gray Media, Assembly Studios is designed as a hub for creativity, sustainability, and public engagement within the entertainment industry. The campus also features filmable exterior locations and full-scale production services, crafted to meet the demands of today's film and television productions. Learn more at assemblyatlanta.com.

