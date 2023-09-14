AUTUMN BEAR ACUPUNCTURE ANNOUNCES SECOND ANNUAL BREATHONANCE: A DEEPAK CHOPRA ENDORSED WORKSHOP ON BREATH WITH DR. AMIT ANAND WILL BE HELD ON OCTOBER 14, 2023 IN PARK CITY, UT

Register now for this one-day, in-person, immersive experience with complementary music

Separate free community enriching event to be hosted for local Park City parents, caregivers and children on October 13, 2023

PARK CITY, Utah, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Autumn Bear Acupuncture, an advocate for health and wellness in the Park City community, announces that registration is now open for its second annual Breathing Workshop with Dr. Amit Anand. At this event, which is highly endorsed by Deepak Chopra, attendees will discover the power of their breath and its impact on mind, body, and spirit. This in-person one-day immersive experience in the wisdom and teachings of Pranayama, the ancient yogic doctrine, will be held 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. on October 14, 2023 at the Blue Sky Ski Lounge (Silver Star Drive) in Park City, Utah. Tickets for this event are $200 with a $10 discount for registration before September 18. Reserve your spot for Breathonance now (space is limited) by purchasing tickets here.

"I have had the privilege to collaborate and work with Dr. Anand over the past 30 years," said Deepak Chopra, a world-renowned pioneer in integrative medicine and personal transformation, as well as the founder of Chopra Global, a modern-day health company at the intersection of science and spirituality. "Amit is an exemplary student of Breath and pulmonary physiology. He is also a gifted teacher of Breath-Work Pranayama practices. I encourage you to attend this event and take the step towards creating a healthier you."

Immersive Experience Includes Music to Accompany Workshop

Highlights of the event this year include the addition of two professional musicians: Clint Valladares, a Director at the Berklee College of Music, and 2023 Grammy nominee Sashank Navaladi. Clint and Sashank will accompany Amit as he leads his workshop, since the language of breath and music are universal and complementary. Attendees will dive deep into the art of conscious breathing to cultivate a breathing practice supported by musical rhythms, aimed at promoting health and happiness. There will also be a discussion reviewing the accumulated research on the scientific merits of a sustained breath-work routine in daily life.

Giving Back to the Local Park City Community on October 13 ̶ Free Pranayama Breathing Workshop for Kids

Additionally, Autumn Bear, Amit and the musicians will be joined by yoga educator Rani Jayakumar in hosting a free one-hour community event in Park City open to children from elementary school thorough Junior High (and their parents or caregivers). This event will be hosted on October 13 at Weilenmann School of Discovery (4199 Kilby Road in Park City) beginning at 3:30 p.m. Reserve your spot now (space is limited) for this free enriching the community event by registering for the event here.

ABOUT AUTUMN BEAR ACUPUNCTURE

Autumn Bear Acupuncture is a leading health and wellness practice that proudly provides acupuncture, dietary therapy, cupping therapy, and Western herbs in a relaxing and peaceful setting in Park City. Founder, Autumn Bear, is a board certified diplomate of acupuncture, holds a Masters of Science in acupuncture from the Swedish Institute of Health Sciences in New York City, and is passionate about bringing experts in the world of wellness to the Park City community. To find out more about how Autumn Bear Acupuncture can support your health and wellness please visit http://www.autumnbear.com/.

ABOUT PRANAYAMARX

Grounded in medical science, PranayamaRX aims to guide human beings how to breathe fully. We believe in the power of the western allopathic paradigm and the precision of wearable technology as much as we value the ancient time-tested wisdom of yoga. Find out more about PranayamaRX at http://www.pranayamarx.com/.

