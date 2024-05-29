Autumn Brands and Lucid Green Partner to Elevate Cannabis Consumer Trust and Knowledge Through LucidConnect

NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant enhancement aimed at deepening consumer engagement in the cannabis industry, Autumn Brands , a family-owned, pesticide-free cannabis farm committed to sustainable cultivation, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Lucid Green, the Smart Product Identifier (SPI) platform renowned for its unwavering dedication to trust and transparency in the cannabis sector. This collaboration centers on integrating LucidConnect, an advanced DTC marketing platform designed to provide unique insights, education, and loyalty programs in cannabis consumption.

With LucidConnect, consumers now gain access to meaningful education about their Autumn Brands cannabis products, including safe consumption practices and engaging rewards, all through a simple scan. This platform offers an immersive experience into the brand's commitment to sustainability and detailed insights into each product's composition. This evolution represents a pivotal step forward in empowering consumers with comprehensive knowledge for informed cannabis usage.

"Partnering with Lucid Green to adopt LucidConnect is an exciting development for us at Autumn Brands," said Hanna Brand, Co-Founder of Autumn Brands. "This aligns perfectly with our core values of sustainability, family, and transparency, allowing us to share the story behind every product with our consumers, not just in words but through engaging and interactive experiences."

Lucid Green's expertise in developing technology that bridges the information gap between cannabis brands and consumers complements Autumn Brands' pioneering approach to cannabis cultivation, making this partnership a powerful force for positive change in the industry.

"Leveraging our technology to fully support Autumn Brands' mission of transparency and consumer education aligns completely with our overarching mission as a company," remarked Filip Luneski, VP of Marketing at Lucid Green. "With LucidConnect, we are taking a significant step toward empowering consumers with knowledge about the cannabis products they use, fostering a community that values informed choices."

LucidConnect Platform Highlights:

Detailed Product Origins: Lucid Green provides a QR code (LucidID) on every Autumn Brands item, offering product authentication, an imperative for consumer trust in cannabis products.

Learning: The platform enriches the consumer experience with educational modules on product details, lab results, brand story, and more.

Rewards for Engagement: By interacting with the educational content, users earn rewards, motivating a deeper connection with the products they love and the stories behind them.

About Autumn Brands:

Flourishing along the sunny coast of Santa Barbara, Autumn Brands is a purpose-driven, women and family-owned company setting an industry standard for clean, sustainable cannabis. Powered by natural sunlight and irrigated by recirculated artesian water, our flower is grown without the use of pesticides and 100% no-spray. Cannabis from Autumn Brands is entirely hand-selected and hand-trimmed. This level of effort and attention ensures the finished flower is of the highest quality. Autumn Brands is committed to the cannabis consumer, the community, and the environment.

About Lucid Green:

Lucid Green was founded in early 2018 with a singular mission of building a standard for trust and transparency in the cannabis ecosystem. Lucid Green's platform provides brands and retailers with a touchless inventory management solution – increasing supply chain efficiencies and cost-savings; and provides brands with a means to manage their inventory and a channel to connect directly with consumers. Lucid Green is the platform of choice with over 60 million LucidID's in the market. For more information, please visit lucidgreen.io.

