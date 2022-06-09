Autumn Brands Pure, Clean, and Potent Cannabis Now Has Direct-to-Consumer Delivery

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Autumn Brands, a cannabis cultivator known for a modern, artisanal approach to sustainable cannabis cultivation, can now be delivered straight to the consumer's door with Delivery.AutumnBrands.com .

Delivery.AutumnBrands.com is an on-demand and pre-scheduled cannabis delivery service where consumers can shop directly on Autumn Brands' website choosing from the complete list of products and setting a delivery time.

The Autumn Brands delivery service delivers to the following areas, San Diego County, Orange County, Los Angeles County, Ventura County, San Bernardino County, Kern County, Riverside County, Santa Clara County, San Mateo County, San Francisco County, Alameda County, Contra Costa County as well as Marin County. Autumn Brands is a women-owned, coastal Santa Barbara County licensed cannabis cultivator dedicated to the synergy of health and wellness, committed to cultivating the highest quality, pesticide-free, sungrown-indoor cannabis flower possible.

"We're pleased that this new delivery platform directly on our website will open up access and availability to our products. We can offer all of our products to customers in one place and price our products at the value they deserve," says Autumn Brands co-founder Autumn Shelton. "We can get to know our customers more intimately, and it provides us with a valuable way to grow our customer connections."

Consumers can purchase the following Autumn Brands products at https://delivery.autumnbrands.com/ :

Pre-rolls and Flower: AB pre-rolls are made from AB's own coastal grown flower, available in more than a dozen of their best strains.

The Warrior Elixir is AB's Santa Barbara County coastal grown perfect blend of THC and THCa. It is infused with 100% full-spectrum cannabis with 1000mg of THC.

The Thrive Elixir is AB's Santa Barbara county coastal grown balanced micro-dose blend of tension-taming CBD and mildly psychoactive THC.

The Nourishing Muscle and Joint Salve is 400mg of full-spectrum, estate-grown cannabis (ratio 1:7 THC rich) that offers lavish amounts of Terpenes and Cannabinoids, working in sync to soothe and repair.

