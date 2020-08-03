Autumn Lane Advisors Named to 2020 Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers

HOUSTON, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Autumn Lane Advisors is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2020 edition of the Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers. The list recognizes top independent RIA firms from across the U.S.

This is the seventh annual FT 300 list, produced independently by Ignites Research, a division of Money-Media, Inc., on behalf of the Financial Times. Ignites Research provides business intelligence on investment management.

RIA firms applied for consideration, having met a minimum set of criteria. Applicants were then graded on six factors: assets under management (AUM); AUM growth rate; years in existence; advanced industry credentials of the firm's advisers; online accessibility; and compliance records. There are no fees or other considerations required of RIAs that apply for the FT 300.

The final FT 300 represents an impressive cohort of elite RIA firms, as the median AUM of this year's group is $1.9 billion. The FT 300 Top RIAs represent 39 different states and Washington, D.C.

Autumn Lane Advisors is a boutique wealth management firm that helps clients coordinate and manage their wealth with the objectivity, expertise and client experience associated with a family office. Serving as a fiduciary, Autumn Lane Advisors works exclusively for our clients.

