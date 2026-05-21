Autzu Announces New Vision as an Autonomous Operations Company, Building the World's First Agnostic Autonomous Hub in San Francisco

Founded in San Francisco in 2017, Autzu is expanding from high-utilization EV fleet operations into robotics, Physical AI infrastructure, autonomous calibration, and global launch support for autonomous mobility operators

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Autzu, an Autonomous Operations company, today announced a new strategic vision and focus: building the physical and digital operating layer required to launch, support, and scale autonomous mobility globally. As part of this transition, Autzu is developing the world's first agnostic autonomous hub in San Francisco, designed to serve as a neutral operating foundation for autonomous vehicle companies, robotaxi platforms, fleet owners, OEMs, and mobility operators.

Autzu is building the operational layer needed for Autonomous utilization & deployments

Autzu's new autonomous hub is being built to support the next generation of Physical AI: intelligent machines operating in the real world, across public roads, urban infrastructure, mobility networks, charging systems, maintenance environments, and fleet operations. The hub will be designed to help autonomous operators prepare vehicles for deployment, manage fleet readiness, coordinate charging and energy usage, support robotic workflows, and enable advanced autonomous sensor and chip calibration.

The announcement marks a major evolution for Autzu, which launched operations in San Francisco in 2017 and expanded across New York City, Toronto, and Ottawa. Over the past several years, Autzu has built deep operational expertise in high-utilization electric vehicle fleets, rideshare deployment, hub-based vehicle logistics, software-enabled fleet access, maintenance coordination, and energy operations. Autzu has also partnered with Uber across Canada and the United States to launch and expand high-utilization EVs and rideshare operational fleets supported by advanced technology.

"Autonomous mobility is entering its Physical AI era," said Jerry Jilek who leads partnerships at Autzu. "The industry has made tremendous progress on autonomous driving systems, but scaling autonomy requires much more than vehicles and software. It requires operational infrastructure, robotics, energy systems, calibration capabilities, fleet readiness, maintenance workflows, compliance processes, and physical hubs that can support real-world deployment at scale. Autzu is building that missing layer."

Unlike closed depots or single-operator fleet facilities, Autzu's San Francisco autonomous hub is being developed as an agnostic platform. The hub is intended to support multiple autonomous vehicle platforms, autonomy stacks, operators, fleet models, and commercial use cases from a shared operating environment. This approach is designed to reduce deployment friction for autonomous companies that need reliable real-world infrastructure without building bespoke facilities city by city.

Autzu's autonomous operations platform is expected to include robotaxi hub infrastructure, fleet operations software, energy and charging coordination, robotic systems, inspection workflows, vehicle staging, service operations, data-driven fleet readiness, and autonomous sensor and chip calibration support. Together, these capabilities are intended to help autonomous operators move beyond pilots and into repeatable, commercially durable launches.

"Autzu's experience operating high-utilization EV fleets in major urban markets gives us a practical foundation for the next phase of mobility," added Jilek. "From San Francisco to New York City, Toronto, and Ottawa, we have learned what it takes to keep fleets charged, maintained, available, compliant, and productive. We are now applying that operating knowledge to autonomy."

San Francisco will serve as Autzu's flagship autonomous operating environment and the blueprint for future hub deployments. The company's vision is to create a scalable infrastructure model that can help open the road for autonomous launches globally, enabling autonomous mobility companies to enter new cities with greater speed, consistency, and operational discipline.

Autzu's agnostic hub model is designed to serve the broader autonomous ecosystem rather than compete with it. By providing shared operating infrastructure, Autzu aims to become a trusted deployment partner for AV developers, robotaxi operators, mobility platforms, logistics companies, fleet owners, and cities seeking safe and efficient autonomous transportation.

"The future of autonomy will be won not only by the companies that build intelligent vehicles, but by the operators that can support those vehicles every day in the physical world," said Jilek. "Autzu is becoming the autonomous operations company that helps Physical AI move from the lab to the street, from pilot programs to commercial scale, and from one city to global deployment."

About Autzu

Autzu is an Autonomous Operations company building the physical and digital infrastructure for autonomous mobility. Founded in San Francisco in 2017, Autzu launched and expanded operations across San Francisco, New York City, Toronto, and Ottawa, building deep expertise in high-utilization EV fleets, rideshare operations, fleet logistics, energy coordination, maintenance workflows, and advanced mobility technology. Autzu has partnered with Uber across Canada and the United States to support the launch and expansion of EV rideshare operational fleets. Today, Autzu is focused on building agnostic autonomous hubs, robotics-enabled operations, fleet software, energy systems, and autonomous sensor and chip calibration capabilities to help autonomous operators deploy and scale globally.

Media Contact

Autzu Press Team

[email protected]

www.autzu.com

Partnership Inquiries

[email protected]

SOURCE Autzu