Auveco, a Leader in the Automotive Fastener and Body Hardware Aftermarket, Expands Into Adjacent Mechanical Aftermarket With Acquisition of Marli Manufacturing

COLD SPRING, Ky., June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Auveco (the "Company"), the largest purveyor of specialty fasteners and body hardware used in the automotive aftermarket, announces the acquisition of Marli Manufacturing, headquartered in Binghamton, New York. Marli is a provider of automotive aftermarket mechanical components, including engine head bolts, intake manifold bolts, oil drain plugs, oil drain gaskets and other specialty fasteners and fittings.

Auveco CEO Jeff Gilkinson said, "The addition of Marli Manufacturing is a tremendous fit for our organization and will strengthen our ability to serve customers throughout North America. We are excited to expand our product portfolio into the automotive mechanical aftermarket while broadening the range of solutions we can offer our network of distribution partners."

Mark Epstein, CEO of Marli, said, "This is a unique opportunity to accelerate the growth of Marli's products and services by enhancing our offering to our channel partners. We are excited to join the Auveco team, who have the same high standards of customer service, order fulfillment and quality product offering we have delivered to our customers for decades."

Key strategic benefits of the acquisition include:

Augmented product offerings and deeper market footprint.



Enhanced service for customers.



Investment in employees.



Plans to pursue further expansion. The company plans to pursue organic and inorganic growth opportunities to enhance the value proposition to our customers through various product line expansions.

The transaction was effective as of June 25, 2018.

About Auveco

Founded in 1916, Auveco has become one of the predominant providers of automotive fasteners to the body hardware aftermarket as well as general industrial fasteners used in maintenance, repair and operations applications within North America. The Company sells to thousands of wholesale distribution customers who subsequently service hundreds of thousands of collision centers, repair shops, dealerships and general manufacturers located throughout North America. For additional information, please visit www.auveco.com.

About Marli Manufacturing

Founded in 1980 to fill a market void for critical automotive components, Marli has grown to be an industry-leading source of engine head bolts, oil drain plugs and gaskets, and other specialty engine hardware serving distributors, engine remanufacturers and quick lube networks. Marli stocks and distributes over 1,000 aftermarket components. For additional information, please visit www.marlimfg.com.

