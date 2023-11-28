Auveco Expands Presence with Acquisition of ClipLizard Systems

News provided by

Auveco

28 Nov, 2023, 11:30 ET

COLD SPRING, Ky., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Auveco, a leading force in the automotive fastener and body hardware aftermarket, proudly announces its recent acquisition of ClipLizard Systems, headquartered in Spencer, IN. This strategic move solidifies Auveco's position in the Collision and Paint, Body, and Equipment (PBE) markets.

ClipLizard Systems, recognized for its innovation and commitment to quality, specializes in sourcing and distributing automotive clips and fasteners to PBE distributors. Their licensed software solution, Materials Manager, enhances PBE inventory management. The successful transaction, finalized on November 1st, marks a pivotal moment for both companies.

Auveco CEO, Jeff Gilkinson, expressed enthusiasm, stating, "The partnership with ClipLizard aligns seamlessly with our values of innovation and exceptional service. This strategic fit will bolster our ability to serve customers across North America." Ray Wilhoite, CEO of ClipLizard, echoed this sentiment, saying, "Joining forces with Auveco allows us to combine our strengths, offering an enhanced product and service portfolio to our channel partners."

The collaboration opens new channels to market for both Auveco and ClipLizard, providing access to a broader product portfolio. The companies foresee increased opportunities for new product introductions by leveraging core best practices.

Benefits for Distribution Partners:

Augmented Product and Service Offerings: Distributors can expect a wider product selection and accelerated innovation to meet the evolving needs of end users.

Outstanding Service and Support: Both companies pledge industry-leading customer service, robust online tools, and technical support to enhance the experience for current and future channel partners.

Sustainable Growth and Expansion: The acquisition reflects the commitment of both companies to invest in growth, adding new product lines, technology, and resources to better support their customers.

Founded in 1916, Auveco has grown to become a predominant provider of automotive fasteners, serving thousands of wholesale distribution customers. ClipLizard, founded in 2003 by Ray Wilhoite, has developed a loyal following through its extensive portfolio of specialty clips and fasteners, catering to the needs of body shops.

Together, Auveco and ClipLizard embark on a journey to redefine industry standards, offering enhanced value propositions to their customers. For additional information, visit www.auveco.com and www.cliplizardsystems.com.

SOURCE Auveco

