Auxa Health Announces Venture Funding Round Led by AlleyCorp

Co-founder and President of Auxa Health, Dan M. Lee, was inspired to launch the company motivated by personal experience. "I managed my mother's care after she was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease," said Lee, formerly an advisor to the senior leadership at the World Bank. "Learning from that challenging and poignant journey, I dedicated myself to solving the social care challenges that impact millions of older adults in the U.S. today."

For plans and providers, Auxa SCOPE identifies an individual's healthcare needs, helps to analyze, manage and curate service providers, and then coordinates the relevant service for the right person at the right time. Whether transporting patients to medical appointments, delivering groceries, or making in-home modifications for accessibility, social care services and their vendor providers can finally become more accountable and manageable through Auxa SCOPE.

"We are delighted to support Auxa as it takes on the challenge of addressing the digital infrastructure required to enable SDOH service delivery," said Brenton Fargnoli, M.D., managing partner of the AlleyCorp Healthcare Fund. "With the accelerated growth of our aging population, Auxa is meeting the moment by ensuring the right capabilities are in place for health plans and providers to effectively deliver these crucial services."

Co-founder Jeffrey De Flavio, M.D., a physician with a proven track record as an entrepreneur who has built multiple venture-backed businesses focused on health inequity added, "successful medical interventions require relevant, timely social care. Something as simple as having access to reliable transportation or a well-stocked pantry can be the difference between wellness and illness."

Our vision is a healthier, more equitable society which meets the whole-person health needs of older adults beyond the traditional limitations of medical care and benefits.

We are building the first Social Care Orchestration Platform for Health Enterprises (Auxa SCOPE), which will provide the best-in-class solution that improves the utilization, delivery, and management of Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) services to ensure plans, providers, and service vendors deliver supplemental social care benefits that are effective, accountable, and timely.

The Auxa Health team is comprised of industry veterans with experience at Google, Groups Recover Together, Cityblock Health, Flatiron Health, the World Bank, White House, and Goldman Sachs.

