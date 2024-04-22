Auxilio Mutuo Hospital Selects Oracle Health's EHR to Improve Patient Experience

Adds Oracle Health RevElate to help boost operational efficiency and streamline billing processes across the hospital

AUSTIN, Texas, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Auxilio Mutuo Hospital, an academic, private non-profit hospital in San Juan, Puerto Rico, has selected Oracle Health's electronic health record (EHR) to provide clinicians and staff with a comprehensive, simplified view of a patient's health information. The new system is designed to help Auxilio Mutuo create a better patient experience by increasing coordination across care teams and improving communications between clinicians and patients. Auxilio Mutuo is also adding Oracle Health's RevElate Patient Accounting to help automate its entire billing process and bring together a more convenient, transparent view of clinical and financial information.

"With the ever-changing healthcare environment, we need a vendor that matches Auxilio Mutuo's clinical experience and offers a robust electronic health records system," said Jorge L. Matta-Serrano, executive director, Auxilio Mutuo. "Oracle is the right partner to help us transform the way we deliver care and increase revenue in the future."

Oracle Health's first customer in Puerto Rico, Auxilio Mutuo was one of the first health systems on the island to successfully implement an EHR more than a decade ago, but they needed to upgrade the system to address some of the region's biggest challenges. In recent years, Puerto Rico has lived under threat of natural disasters. For example, Hurricane Fiona made landfall in September 2022—just five years after Hurricane Maria devastated the island—causing a widespread loss of access to clean water and power.

As the health system continues to rebuild and expand, its new Oracle Health EHR will provide a stable and secure system to help Auxilio Mutuo's care teams make more informed decisions when it matters most. The EHR can also reduce administrative tasks to help drive efficiency while helping improve patient care and experiences.

"Auxilio Mutuo provides a textbook example of how strategic technology deployments and innovation can enhance the clinician and patient experience with the goal to ultimately help improve health and financial outcomes," said Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health and Oracle Life Sciences. "Oracle Health's modern, open, and connected technology helps hospitals and health systems like Auxilio Mutuo overcome some of their most complex challenges, supports their caregivers in spending more time with patients, and aids in reducing administrative tasks."

Visit our website to learn more about how Oracle is advancing healthcare.

About Auxilio Mutuo

Auxilio Mutuo Hospital is a general and specialized services, private, non-profit institution that has been providing healthcare services to the population of Puerto Rico and the Caribbean for 140 years. The Hospital has over 2,000 employees, and more than 500 physicians as part of the medical staff. Some of the services provided to the community include Auxilio Cardiovascular Center, Auxilio Cancer Center, Auxilio Radiotherapy Center, Auxilio Transplant Center, Auxilio Bone Marrow Transplant and Cellular Therapy, Auxilio Specialized Rehabilitation Unit, Auxilio Sleep Disorders Center, among others. Visit us at www.auxiliomutuo.com/eng.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

SOURCE Oracle Corporation