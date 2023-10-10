Auxilior Capital Partners Named Third-Fastest Growing Company in Greater Philadelphia Region as Part of Annual "Soaring 76" Rankings

Philadelphia Business Journal Honors Equipment Financing Leader in Auxilior's First Year of Eligibility

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Auxilior Capital Partners, North America's leading sales catalyst of commercial equipment financing and leasing solutions, was named the third-fastest growing company in Greater Philadelphia last week as part of the Philadelphia Business Journal's annual Soaring 76 list, which identifies the 76 fastest-growing companies in the region.

Auxilior shot to the top of the prestigious list on the strength of new business volume totaling $901 million entering 2023 with, an increase of 195.4% in 2022 compared to the previous year. The company has won multimillion dollar program contracts with top-tier brands in industries such as Construction/Infrastructure, Transportation, Banking and Franchising, qualifying for the Soaring 76 list in its first year of eligibility.

"Being recognized for your company's success is always an honor, but there's something particularly special when that recognition is in the company of your neighbor businesses," said Auxilior CEO Steve Grosso, who has built nearly his entire career in Greater Philadelphia. "Our position on this list doesn't just reflect growth in numbers, but the impact we're having in changing the equipment finance industry here at home and across North America."

The Soaring 76 rankings were unveiled during a ceremony at the Rivers Casino in Philadelphia. It marked the latest honor in 2023 for Auxilior, which was named a 2023 Most Innovative Emerging Disruptor as well as the third highest-ranked Private Independent finance provider by leading equipment finance trade publication The Monitor. Grosso was also recently named CEO of the Decade – 2000s by the same publication.

About Auxilior Capital Partners
Auxilior Capital Partners is North America's fastest-growing independent commercial finance companies. Auxilior's bespoke programs are designed to increase sales and market share for their partners with durable, innovative, and frictionless sales-catalyst solutions. Built upon the fundamental belief that "above all we serve," Auxilior is powered by a holocratic, empowered culture integrated with market-leading technologies resulting in an agile, digitally optimized business and operating model. The company is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA with its Canadian subsidiary Auxilior Capital Partners Canada, located in Burlington, Ontario, Canada.

SOURCE Auxilior Capital Partners

News Releases in Similar Topics

