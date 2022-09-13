Auxilius names technology executive Mateen Khadir as Chief Product Officer

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Auxilius announces that Mateen Khadir has joined the organization as Chief Product Officer, with responsibilities encompassing product management, product strategy, and product delivery for Auxilius' innovative FP&A software solution for clinical trials.

Mateen's career has been focused on the intersection of strategy, product, and technology at B2B and SaaS organizations. He has served in executive roles at a number of venture-backed organizations, where he built teams and processes to support rapid growth and scale. His career includes roles at Bottomline Technologies, Relativity, Textura, and VisiBILLity, and he started his career in enterprise technology at Accenture. He also served as a Founding Board Member at the Academy for Global Citizenship, an innovative Elementary Charter School for underprivileged children in southwest Chicago. He received a Master's in Business Administration from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology with a Master's in Computer Science and a Bachelor's in Mechanical Engineering.

"Auxilius has built a next-generation product that brings much-needed financial intelligence to sponsors as they conduct clinical trials. Our next steps are simple: scale our delivery to each and every biotech while providing ever-increasing value to our users," shared Mateen. "With the feedback and input we've received from our pilot customers and early adopters, we know biotechs are hungry for finance and accounting technology built with their needs in mind."

"Mateen has a demonstrated track-record of building intuitive software in highly complex industries. He is adept at understanding customer needs and pain points and will help ensure our products continue to meet the underlying and evolving needs of our customers," said Adam Weisman, CEO and co-founder of Auxilius. "I'm thrilled to welcome Mateen to our leadership team."

About Auxilius

Auxilius was purpose-built by a team with decades of experience in finance and healthcare to address the unique operational, financial, and accounting needs of clinical trials. The company helps biotechs accomplish more by augmenting manual clinical business operations and FP&A/accounting processes with intuitive software that works with a company's existing tech stack to scale alongside their portfolio. This allows companies conducting clinical trials to take control over trial costs and clinical vendors, to manage financial risk, and to optimize spend in pursuit of trial targets. The company is backed by notable investors including Bain Capital Ventures, Renegade Partners, and XYZ Venture Capital.

SOURCE Auxilius