AUXLY TO REPORT SECOND QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON AUGUST 14, 2023

TORONTO, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX: XLY) (OTCQB: CBWTF) ("Auxly" or the "Company"), a leading consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market, announced today that it will report earnings results for its second quarter 2023 ended June 30, 2023, on Monday, August 14, 2023, before the financial markets open.

The Company will not host an earnings conference call and the Company does not anticipate reinstating earnings conference calls until further notice. All investor inquiries should be directed to [email protected].

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Hugo Alves" CEO

About Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX: XLY)

Auxly is a leading Canadian consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company's focus is on developing, manufacturing and distributing branded cannabis products that delight our consumers.

Learn more at www.auxly.com and stay up to date at Twitter: @AuxlyGroup; Instagram: @auxlygroup; Facebook: @auxlygroup; LinkedIn: company/auxlygroup/.

SOURCE Auxly Cannabis Group Inc.