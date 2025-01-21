Auxo Investment Partners Acquires Southeast Vegetation Management

BRIERFIELD, Ala., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Private investment firm Auxo Investment Partners announced today that it has acquired Southeast Vegetation Management (SEVM), an Alabama based provider of Vegetation Management services to US railroads. This addition, which expands Auxo's growing railroad infrastructure maintenance platform, under the Genesis Rail Company brand, follows the acquisitions of Genesis Rail Services, a full-service railroad maintenance company, Ferrovia Vegetation Management a railroad vegetation management company, and Cariboo Central Railroad Contracting a Canadian based railroad infrastructure maintenance and construction service provider.

Headquartered in Brierfield, AL, Southeast Vegetation Management, LLC represents an expansion of Genesis Rail Company's vegetation management division. SEVM is known for its expertise in delivering safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible vegetation management solutions. With a reputation for exceptional service and operational excellence, the company has become a trusted partner to railroads and industrial clients across the Southeastern United States.

SEVM, which closely resembles Ferrovia in its operational focus and service offerings, is expected to generate significant synergies such as improved geographic reach, leveraging shared assets to improve customer experience, and the opportunity to leverage expertise and resources across the platform. "SEVM is a natural fit for Auxo and our Genesis Rail platform," said Jeff Helminski, Partner at Auxo Investment Partners. "We are extremely excited to bring Southeast Vegetation Management into the Genesis Rail Company portfolio of businesses and we believe the acquisition will allow our vegetation platform to better service our customer's needs across the Eastern US," said Allen Blythe, President & CEO of Genesis Rail Company. The combination of Ferrovia and SEVM creates the largest pure play herbicide rail vegetation management platform in the United States.

"We're excited to join Auxo and the Genesis Rail Services family. This partnership will enable us to expand our reach, access additional resources, and better serve our clients while maintaining the high standards they've come to expect from us," said Scott Dailey, CEO of Southeast Vegetation Management. Scott and all his employees will stay on as part of Ferrovia. Scott will be taking a role as a commercial leader within the broader Genesis Rail Company platform.

A Long-Term, Collaborative Approach

Auxo was named after the ancient Greek goddess of growth, and the firm seeks to partner with companies that meet the following investment criteria:

North America -based

-based Manufacturing, industrial, value-added distribution or business services industries

EBITDA (cash flow) of $2 - $20 million

- Owner-operators seeking retirement, family succession planning solutions, or existing teams seeking to grow their businesses

Prefer majority-control investments but will consider select minority-partner opportunities

About Auxo Investment Partners

Auxo Investment Partners is a Grand Rapids, Michigan-based private investment firm that partners with owners and management teams of companies at transition points in their history. Auxo's flexible capital model allows for long-term, growth-oriented decision-making without artificial deadlines. The structure was specifically designed for family businesses facing a generational transition or management teams seeking a partner to fuel growth and achieve their full potential with a long-term investment approach. Auxo's unique philosophy aligns the interests of its companies, their employees, the communities in which they are located and its investors to achieve optimal outcomes for all. As our name reflects, we are not merely investors, but partners. For more information, please visit www.auxopartners.com

