AuxoAI Partners with Google Cloud to Drive Enterprise AI Transformation

Selected as an AI-native Gemini Enterprise partner in AI Solutions and Practices, AuxoAI to accelerate production-grade agentic AI system deployment for global enterprises

SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA, Calif., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AuxoAI, a company making AI real for enterprises with production AI systems, today announced its partnership with Google Cloud as a named partner in Google Cloud's Gemini Enterprise transformation program — a curated set of AI-native companies selected to accelerate enterprise AI transformation globally.

The program — backed by a $750M fund from Google Cloud — was announced at Google Cloud Next 2026, and brings together a select cohort of AI Native partners, to help enterprises move to real, measurable AI transformation at scale.

AuxoAI will leverage Google Cloud's Gemini models to build, test, and deploy agentic solutions for joint customers through a dedicated Gemini Enterprise Business Unit, established in collaboration with Google Cloud. The partnership will help organizations accelerate full-scale AI deployments in line with their enterprise context, workflows, and processes.

Key Pillars of AuxoAI's Gemini Enterprise Business Unit:

Production-grade Agentic AI: The dedicated Gemini Enterprise Business Unit would provide customers with specialized expertise in agentic AI development, from building data foundations to deploying functional AI products. AuxoAI's triple play of forward deployed experts, AI agent crews and context-aware IP layer enables enterprises to deploy AI systems in weeks.

Technical Integration: Through the expanded collaboration, AuxoAI's new business unit will utilize Google Cloud's Gemini models, credits for sandbox development, technical upskilling, and referral opportunities to rapidly build, test, and deploy agentic solutions for joint customers.

Enterprise Governance and Security: All solutions are designed to align with enterprise governance and security policies, ensuring agents are discoverable and deployable within secure frameworks.

Global Reach, Forward-Deployed Experts: AuxoAI's teams across the US, Europe, and India will serve as forward-deployed experts working with enterprises to build solutions to enterprise context and workflows, accelerating execution with Agentic AI.

"AuxoAI's mission is to make AI real for enterprises — deploying production systems that generate measurable business outcomes. Google Cloud's investment in our Gemini Enterprise business unit is a powerful lever to accelerate that mission, as we continue to stay committed to being client-first. Google Cloud's world-class capabilities and shared obsession with customer success makes this a natural and strategic partnership."

— Arvinder Pal Singh, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, AuxoAI

"Our partners are the catalyst for enterprise AI adoption. AuxoAI's dedicated Gemini Enterprise business unit will give our mutual customers the specialized expertise they need to move from AI pilots to powerful agentic workflows that drive real business value."

— Victor Morales, Vice President, Global Systems Integrators Partnerships, Google Cloud

About AuxoAI

AuxoAI partners with large-scale enterprises to design and deploy Agentic AI systems that drive measurable outcomes—from data transformation to deployed functional AI products. AuxoAI transforms enterprise strategy into running systems in weeks, delivered by forward-deployed experts, and AuxoAI's IP agent orchestration. Visit us at www.auxoai.com to know more.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud offers a powerful, optimized AI stack — including AI infrastructure, leading models like Gemini, data management capabilities, multicloud security solutions, developer tools and platform, as well as agents and applications — that enables organizations to transform their business for the Agentic Era. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

SOURCE Auxo AI Inc