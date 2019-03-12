AV-Comparatives' Awards Ceremony and Summary Report 2018

Participants were also treated to a thrilling bobsleigh ride at the Olympic Bobsleigh and Luge Track in Igls. The bobs reached a top speed of over 120 km/h!

Awards

At the Awards Ceremony, various awards were handed over for top-performing security products tested during the course of 2018. There were AV-Comparatives Approved Product Awards for qualifying consumer and business products. In addition, there were various awards for the Consumer Main Test Series – both for individual tests, and for overall results across the test series.

Product of the Year Award

Avast received the Product of the Year Award 2018 (1st place overall), having reached top scores in every test throughout the year.

Outstanding and Top-Rate

Bitdefender was rewarded with the Outstanding Product Award 2018, having also reached top scores in all the tests.

AVG, Avira, Kaspersky Lab and Tencent achieved excellent results across the different test categories, and all received Top-Rated Product Awards.

Security awards for protection, performance, malware removal and low false alarm

Gold, Silver and Bronze awards were given for each of the following AV-Comparatives' Tests: Real-World Protection, Malware Protection, Low False-Positives, Low System-Impact and Malware Removal. For details, please see "Overview of levels reached during 2018" in our 2018 Summary Report. Vendors receiving awards for individual tests were Avast, AVG, Avira, Bitdefender, Emsisoft, ESET, K7, Kaspersky Lab, and Tencent.

Message from the CEO

AV-Comparatives' founder and CEO Andreas Clementi commented, "We would like to thank everyone who came to this event in Innsbruck for making it such a success. As cybercrime continues to rise, effective security products are more important than ever. We congratulate the security vendors whose products stood up to rigorous independent testing that mimics real-world scenarios."

Award Ceremony - Photos:

https://www.av-comparatives.org/av-comparatives-awards-ceremony-for-2018/

Summary Report:

https://www.av-comparatives.org/summary-report-2018/

SOURCE AV Comparatives

Related Links

https://www.av-comparatives.org

