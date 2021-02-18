AV-Comparatives names AVG as "Top-Rated Product" for second year running

AV-Comparatives, known for its rigorous testing of security software products, recognized AVG Antivirus FREE as a "Top-Rated Product" after a program of security provision tests. Four "Advanced+" and three "Advanced" ratings across last year's tests contributed to the win for AVG. Furthermore, AVG received a joint Bronze Award for Advanced Threat Protection, and a joint Silver Award for Real-World Protection Test.

"AVG performed well in our tests, and we appreciated other factors such as the clear interface. Features are easy to find and operate, which complements the effective detection system," commented Andreas Clementi, Founder and CEO of AV-Comparatives. "AVG Antivirus FREE performed very well in our thorough testing process, and we're pleased to award it "Top-Rated Product" status for 2020."

"We produce free cybersecurity products as we believe that everyone should have access to quality online protection," said Michal Pechoucek, Chief Technology Officer at Avast, the company behind AVG. "We're proud that our AVG product has been recognized by AV-Comparatives, one of the industry's leading independent antivirus testing institutions. The award is an acknowledgement of our efforts to make the internet a safer place for everyone."

Each year, AV-Comparatives tests Windows compatible security products as part of its annual security report. All products were tested on: protection against real-world threats, protection against malware, protection against targeted threats, effect on device performance and number of false-positives flagged.

The full report for 2020 can be found here: https://www.av-comparatives.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/avc_sum_202012_en.pdf

About AVG Technologies

AVG Technologies is a leading provider of software security products for families and individuals who want carefree connected living. AVG's award-winning consumer portfolio includes internet security, performance optimization, location services, data controls and insights, and privacy and identity protection, for PCs and mobile devices. For more information, visit www.avg.com .

About AV-Comparatives:

AV-Comparatives is an independent organization offering systematic testing that checks whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organizations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance which is globally recognized. Visit: https://www.av-comparatives.org/consumer/

