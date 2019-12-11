AV Group Ltd. Launches Luxembourg Based Fund, Adds to Team and Trademarks Nordic ESG and Impact™

NEW YORK and CAYMAN ISLANDS and OSLO, Norway and LUXEMBOURG and SINGAPORE, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AV Group Ltd. ("AVG") is a Cayman based asset manager with offices in New York, Cayman Islands, Norway, Singapore and Luxembourg with a focus on investing into Nordic ESG and Impact™ companies and scaling them globally.

AVG is excited to announce the launch of its Luxembourg based SCSp Fund and office. The Fund will be the first of several Funds totaling $1.5 Billion. The investment focus is to have strict adherence to the UN Global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and on the strategic core areas of Nordic growth which are clean tech, smart city/society tech, ocean space tech and the strategic core areas of Nordic growth. The Norwegian Government provides strategic financial matches to investments in these core areas.

In addition to this, the AVG is adding four key partners to the Fund management.

Peter Fusaro is a Partner at AVG. Since 1970 on Earth Day, Peter has been committed to the clean energy sector. Peter is a New York Times best seller, Ted Talks Speaker, an Entrepreneur in Residence at Columbia University and Founder of the 19th Annual Wall Street Green Summit. Peter's has experience from US EPA, DOE and NYC's Mayor Office and has been on the board and operator of countless Venture and PE firms contributing to energy efficiency technology.

Manuel Arteaga is CEO of AVG (LUX). Manuel is advising on corporate, tax and complex matters for the Fund. Manuel's experience includes working at BNP Paribas Group and ING Group, as well as Castro, Sueiro & Varela (now KPMG Spain).

Raphael Bonfiglioli is COO of AVG (LUX). Raphael with more than 15 years experience into different roles within fund industry, Wealth Planning and corporate governance. Raphael's experience includes working at Dexia, JP Morgan and Lombard International Assurances.

Vincent Charlier is CFO of AVG (LUX). Vincent is advising on corporate finance, tax and complex matters related to Private Equity and Hedge Funds. Vincent's experience includes working for majors financial companies in Luxembourg.

AVG has established the trademark, Nordic ESG and Impact™. "The current ESG and Impact market needs to be simplified and expanded; to trademark methodologies and products will help to focus the required energy on the UN SDGs", says Founder and CEO, Karl Andersen.

