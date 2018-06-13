AV HOMES INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of AV Homes, Inc.

NEW ORLEANS, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of AV Homes, Inc. ("AV Homes") (NasdaqGS: AVHI) to Taylor Morrison Home Corporation ("TMH") (NYSE: TMHC). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of AV Homes may elect to receive, for each AV Homes share that they own (a) $21.50 in cash; (b) 0.9793 shares of TMH Class A common stock; or (c) the combination of $12.64 in cash and 0.4034 shares of TMH Class A common stock, subject to an overall proration of approximately 60% cash and 40% stock. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.
If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-avhi/ to learn more.
