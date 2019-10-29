AV Integration Company, IVCi, Discusses What the eSports Industry is and How it Uses Audio Visual Technology

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The eSports industry is rapidly growing all around the world and AV is a huge part of the behind the scenes work in this field. AV integration company, IVCi, discusses more about what the eSports industry is alongside how it uses AV technology.

Event Concept

The concept of eSports competitions is centered on the games. Whichever game an eSports event focuses on is the inspiration for the rest of the conceptualizing in the arena, from decorations to interactive displays and more. There are a lot of games out there, but the most popular ones already have set themes and characters that an event can incorporate into its planning.

An eSports tournament is supposed to allow viewers to watch when something exciting happens on screen through the pro-player's eyes, keeping the energy of the room up and minds completely engaged. Knowing this, one can assume the importance of the computer and screen set-up at one of these eSports events.

Venue Design

The venue design for an eSports event is often decked out with merchandise, character displays, cosplayers, and special exhibits for devoted fans. The playing arena itself is equipped with gigantic screens for all viewers to see the details of gameplay, along with a mainstage center of computer set-ups for the professional players. Some events incorporate cameras to catch the winning moments to players' faces to broadcast once gameplay concludes.

The aesthetics of the venue are often tied in with the game theme, perhaps with interactive displays where a player can "interact" with their favorite character or ride a prehistoric fantasy animal for a photo-op. The possibilities are endless.

Top Uses of Technology

The AV set-up is a valuable piece of any eSports event. The AV experience is what makes or breaks an event, quite literally, from its foundation. The top uses of AV technology in eSports are numerous; the computer set-up, giant display screens, interactive content displays, engaging audio systems, and live-streaming equipment are all indispensable parts of the eSports experience, and AV has a piece in all of it.

The AV industry has undeniable growth potential within the eSports industry as it grows bigger and more profitable every year. The AV involved in pulling off these huge eSports events is highly complex; everything needs to be in sync, wired properly, and on the same settings, all while considering the live-streaming portion and between-game mashups of highlights to keep the audience engaged. There's so much technological potential in eSports and the AV industry is the main provider of the experience.

