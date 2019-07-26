HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The finance industry is ever-changing, operating alongside the natural ebb and flow of the economy. Company meetings may plan to have one focus, then suddenly switch to a higher priority concern. In such a dynamic industry, taking advantage of the available technology of the modern AV world can reap many results for your financial firm. AV integration company, IVCi, explains how financial firms can benefit from virtual meeting rooms built into their workspaces. Find out how below.

Virtual meeting rooms save big bucks for a financial firm's bottom line. While on-site meetings come with transportation, lodging, and hosting costs for those outside of the host-office radius, virtual meetings eliminate all of these costs. Equipping each office space with the proper AV equipment may be a high upfront cost, but the long-run savings outweigh the equipment costs in comparison to holding expensive in-person meetings. Increases opportunity and connection: AV technology brings people together in many ways. It increases the number of meetings an employee can attend and enable workers to participate in meetings from their regular workspace, they can be a part of more meetings than they may have if they needed to accommodate travel and downtime. Virtual meetings allow for more global connections; while international travel for meetings is costly and tiresome, virtual meetings allow employees in entirely different countries to effectively connect and collaborate on the same projects.

Access to increased amounts of information: Integrating AV technology not only enables workers to gain from a simulated in-person meeting experience enhanced with better information flow and file exchange but also benefits those who cannot attend virtual meetings. AV technology allows for the recording of important meetings, so those who missed out can catch up on meeting details and decisions quickly and efficiently, without needing another employee to spend their time summarizing the meeting results. AV tech can increase the amount of information available to all employees, as recorded meetings can be made as private or as public as the recorders intended.

While financial firms are the focus of these tips, the same advice can apply to many industries. Explore the latest AV options for your office space, so your firm can also take advantage of these benefits and more.

