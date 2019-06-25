HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The eSports realm currently captures a global audience of over 300 million fans, and is still growing. AV integration provider, IVCi, discusses the aspects of an ideal eSports environment that is sure to satisfy the top video game athletes.

eSports, also known as electronic sports, is capturing the attention of both the millennial and Gen Z generations across the globe as this movement becomes more mainstream. However, with the increase in eSports popularity over the years, the arenas and stadiums that are holding tournaments and live streaming them must be able to handle the increased levels of both foot and web traffic needed to perform. Below are some essential aspects of eSports environments that are sure to keep the game going without a glitch.

Quality Video Systems. With a sport surrounding technology and visual presentation, having quality video systems with fast streaming technology is imperative for a successful eSports venue. This technology can include but is not limited to: video walls, projectors, video displays, and other audio visual solutions. Quality video systems not only provide players with a clear picture of their personal player in the game, but it also provides a big-picture video of the other players and their locations throughout the game. Additionally, clear and crisp videos and sound improves the overall viewing experience for fans. As a result this encourages them to cheer on their favorite players and attend future eSports events.

Interoperability with Software and Technology. Interoperability is extremely beneficial regarding eSports venues because it provides real time game updates for both players and remote viewer. Without the ability to connect, share and adapt various information from multiple devices, the venues will crash. Interoperability ensures that everything in the eSports environment is streamlined and working appropriately to display real-time, crystal clear updates to all.

Virtual Reality Technology. An ideal eSports environment not only has top grade technology that performs without a glitch, but provides both gamers and fans with a memorable and entertaining experience. Virtual reality not only allows gamers and their fans to observe, but to immerse themselves in the game itself. The 360-degree videos and intense graphics provide an additional level of entertainment and when paired with special effects and interactive controllers, gamers begin to not only play the game against others, but feel as though they are one with the game itself.

