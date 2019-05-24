AV Integration Provider, IVCi, Discusses The Ins and Outs of Unified Communications

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout the 21st century there have been numerous advances in communication technology. Whether it's through a computer, a smart phone, a TV or a tablet, everybody is connected 24/7 keeping up with one another's lives, personal interests, world news, and simple day-to-day communications. Businesses are also highly interconnected within the communications network, and with more multinational companies expanding globally every day, unified communications is becoming the biggest trend in integrated communication technology. AV integration provider, IVCi, knows the ins and outs of unified communications, and puts it up for discussion below. Check out how unified communications can benefit your business today.

What is unified communications (UC)?

Unified communications is the integration of various communication services, compiling them into one streamlined communication experience. It's a seamless, unified user experience where an employee can make a phone call from a laptop, while messaging coworkers through an instant messaging system, while receiving voicemails through email, all in one unified system.

How do you implement UC?

There are several factors that must be considered to successfully integrate unified communications into a workplace. It's essential that the user environment and interface are taken into consideration, alongside proper software and hardware integration. There's also the matter of having a stable infrastructure, finding the right network, building strong security, and developing usage policies, all of which must go into a successful unified communications set-up. These components each play a large role in the implementation of unified communications, relying on one another for the best possible execution and user experience.

What to expect after UC implementation:

Business culture shift: Following the implementation of UC there is sure to be a shift in the business culture 0f your office and the company as a whole. UC is built to encourage collaboration and communication among coworkers, so you can expect employees to begin to open up to a more collaborative business culture after being trained in the capabilities of UC.

Employee engagement: UC can be a great tool for encouraging employee engagement, especially in the training of new hires. If new hires jump into the integrated UC system from the beginning, they will be eager to learn how unified communications can enhance their day-to-day function. Having new hires well-versed in UC will also encourage older employees to interact with the UC system, increasing overall employee engagement.

Testing and planning for the future: The first deployment of the UC system should be smooth sailing for employees, but issues will surely pop up here and there. This is where you can expect to conduct frequent tests and incorporate regularly planned system checks and updates. This is just a part of ensuring the user experience stays seamless, giving the UC system a chance to earn the trust of employees.

Implementing unified communications into your workspace will benefit your company's collaboration skills, business culture, efficiency, and much more. Streamlining your business's communication system has no downside, so view today as the best time to start thinking about how you can set-up unified communications.

ABOUT IVCi

IVCi Audio Visual Solutions Provider is a global technology leader for standardized, yet scalable, Collaborative Meeting Spaces, Unified Communications, Video Conferencing, Cloud Based Services and industry leading back-end Managed Services. We partner with you to set a Collaboration & Migration Strategy, which includes identifying, deploying, and managing the ideal technology mix to improve your business' bottom line and support the most ambitious ROI models that support and justify your investments.

