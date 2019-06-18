HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Video conferencing has changed the way medical professionals gather and disseminate patient information, as well as how they are trained on new information about the industry and its technology. AV managed services expert, IVCi, explains how healthcare facilities are taking telehealth to the next level with video conferencing technologies.

Video conferencing allows the world's top medical professionals to provide consultation, diagnosis, and treatment information, regardless of geographic location, through telehealth. This has great implications for treatment of patients who are institutionalized, incarcerated, have limited mobility, or are unable to make in-person visits possible.

Here are some specific ways that video conferencing has revolutionized telehealth:

Emergency room and critical care support. Video conferencing makes it possible to have 24-7 support where it is needed most, like the emergency room or ICU floors, without a doctor having to be physically present. This is especially relevant for specialists, whose expertise is needed infrequently compared to other professionals.

Continuing healthcare education. Video conferencing makes education more easily accessible to a wider range of healthcare professionals. One single course can be attended by individuals in different states, and even different countries. This level of accessibility removes the geographical constraints that often prevent people from taking courses on important topics.

Video conferencing makes education more easily accessible to a wider range of healthcare professionals. One single course can be attended by individuals in different states, and even different countries. This level of accessibility removes the geographical constraints that often prevent people from taking courses on important topics. Wider healthcare impact. With video conferencing, medical professionals have the ability to share patient information, best practices, and telemedicine with those outside of their hospital, city, or state. This lets physicians give tremendous value to patients and each other that would otherwise be limited by location. Hospitals can establish a wide network with other hospitals and medical centers, allowing them to work together in order to provide the best possible care to patients. Additionally, doctors can treat patients they normally wouldn't be able to. They can make "house calls" without actually having to travel, which is beneficial for both the doctor and the patient.

Lowered costs of healthcare. Video conferencing equipment is an investment that can lower overall healthcare costs in the long run. Not only does it save on travel and time costs, but it also lowers the cost of healthcare for those who need medical assistance traveling to and from appointments. Telemedicine and video conferencing are the most time and cost-efficient methods of providing healthcare.

IVCi provides a number of solutions that can help hospitals and healthcare facilities practice telehealth efficiently and effectively through video conferencing.

IVCi Audio Visual Solutions Company is a global technology leader for standardized, yet scalable, Collaborative Meeting Spaces, Unified Communications, Video Conferencing, Cloud Based Services and industry leading back-end Managed Services.

