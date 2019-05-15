AV Managed Services Integrator, IVCi, Discusses How Audio Visual Solutions Can Improve Company Training Programs

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bringing new hires on board at any company can be both a pleasure and an expense. Training a new hire and letting them transition into their new role takes a few weeks, if not months, before they are effectively producing results. However, there are many ways to tackle this transitional period to shorten its duration and one specific tool has helped to get new employees up to speed faster than ever: technology.

AV managed services integrator, IVCi, discusses below how various audio visual solutions can be utilized to improve company training programs for new hires.

Simplify complex materials: Every industry has its own ins-and-outs of the business, and this detailed and complex information can be difficult for new hires to absorb effectively in their first few weeks. Applying this kind of information to an interactive and highly visual presentation can help new hires acclimate quicker to the workspace. Using high tech display technology, presenters can highlight important concepts and lay out a flexible but effective training plan.

Every industry has its own ins-and-outs of the business, and this detailed and complex information can be difficult for new hires to absorb effectively in their first few weeks. Applying this kind of information to an interactive and highly visual presentation can help new hires acclimate quicker to the workspace. Using high tech display technology, presenters can highlight important concepts and lay out a flexible but effective training plan. Improve interaction and communication: Oftentimes new hires are brought on in a group and trained all at once to encourage community among coworkers. While incorporating live audio into a training program is rare, having access to microphones in a group training setting encourages participants to interact with not only the material, but with one another. Driving group communication in training sessions will increase the absorption of the training material while giving everyone a chance to speak about their concerns or thoughts.

Oftentimes new hires are brought on in a group and trained all at once to encourage community among coworkers. While incorporating live audio into a training program is rare, having access to microphones in a group training setting encourages participants to interact with not only the material, but with one another. Driving group communication in training sessions will increase the absorption of the training material while giving everyone a chance to speak about their concerns or thoughts. Increase employee engagement: Installing visual boards and displays throughout a corporate space not only makes for a more visual office experience, but can also be used as a highly effective training tool. Capturing new hire's attention during key training concepts is essential to shortening their transition time into the company, and high-quality displays are the perfect outlet to keep the eyes occupied and ears open. A great amount of people benefit from visual learning, so providing vivid pictures and graphics incorporated into an interactive presentation can greatly aid the absorption of training information for new hires.

Installing visual boards and displays throughout a corporate space not only makes for a more visual office experience, but can also be used as a highly effective training tool. Capturing new hire's attention during key training concepts is essential to shortening their transition time into the company, and high-quality displays are the perfect outlet to keep the eyes occupied and ears open. A great amount of people benefit from visual learning, so providing vivid pictures and graphics incorporated into an interactive presentation can greatly aid the absorption of training information for new hires. Highlight industry experts to enhance lessons: The benefits of audio and visual set-ups don't end inside the company walls. Installing these technologies enables high-quality video conferencing to take place. During critical training sessions this video conferencing technology allows your company to bring in industry experts and company higher-ups that new employees will not interact with on a day-to-day basis. Highlighting industry experts and allowing them to share their knowledge is valuable for any new employee, and even the virtual presence of such leaders is sure to leave an impact.

Take your company training modules to the next level with state-of-the art audio visual technology. Prioritize your new hires training experience so they can maximize their performance, and your profits, down the line.

ABOUT IVCi

IVCi is a global technology leader for standardized, yet scalable, Collaborative Meeting Spaces, Unified Communications, Video Conferencing, Cloud Based Services and industry leading back-end Managed Services. We partner with you to set a Collaboration & Migration Strategy, which includes identifying, deploying, and managing the ideal technology mix to improve your business' bottom line and support the most ambitious ROI models that support and justify your investments.

SOURCE IVCi