AV Managed Services Provider, IVCi, Discusses 4 Things To Keep In Mind When Designing a Collaborative Workspace

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Collaboration is at the heart of the modern-day workplace, calling for a space cultivated to do just that. Collaboration spaces are popping up more and more in companies across the globe as they realize the value of peer collaboration and group brainstorming sessions. In order to accommodate this new and increasingly popular workplace practice, collaboration spaces need to both fit the needs of the employees and fulfill the expectations of the employer. AV managed services provider, IVCi, discusses 4 major things to keep in mind while your company is designing a collaborative workspace in the office. Read on to find out what you need to consider below.

Be Original, Don't be Traditional: Many companies have a schema of what a collaborative space may look like; open floor plan, whiteboard walls, and rolling chairs are a few things that may come to mind. However, rather than trying to re-do what another company has done, think of your company's values, work style, long-term goals, and current and future projects. Your collaborative space should be original to your company's needs, not an imitation of another brand's successful office space. Break away from tradition to create a collaborative workspace unique to your own brand style so your company can reap the greatest possible benefits from this space. Create the Right Ambiance: It's essential to think about the kind of work your employees will be doing most often in this collaborative workspace. Having a basic idea of what will be occurring in the workplace will better allow you to create the right ambiance for what the workspace is tailored for. For example, if your workers are making numerous video conference calls, a lot of light and open windows may feel roomy and comfortable in person but have a negative effect for video call images. If the collaboration space is mainly used for in-person brainstorming sessions, natural light and cheerful color schemes will fit the bill. Equip Workers with the Right Technology: Any modern collaborative space wouldn't be complete without the proper technological equipment. If your employees need a collaborative workspace for video conference calls, equip a room with the right monitors, high-quality cameras, and microphones with clear audio to facilitate this workplace activity. If your employees make a lot of brainstorming presentations and pitches, hook the room up with a good speaker system, a good computer, and fast internet. Enable your employees to do their work in the best possible way by providing them with the right technology. Think of the Room Acoustics: Many open collaborative workspaces struggle with noise control, with many meetings and calls going on in one space, generating a lot of background noise. In order to avoid this problem, think of cultivating smaller, noise-dampening areas or rooms for meetings that need a little more privacy for instances like video calls and interviews. Don't put work areas and "play" areas too close to one another– more likely than not, one will spill over into the other.

Designing the perfect collaborative space doesn't need to be a challenge. With the tips above and a thorough analysis of your company's needs and workstyle, the right design will come naturally to your workspace.

