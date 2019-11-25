HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AV managed services provider, IVCi, discusses how huddle rooms improve law firms' productivity levels.

The world's top law firms hold over 50,000 meetings in total a year. Even if a firm is not operating on that large of a scale, meetings are still incredibly important. However, scheduling conflicts with conference space and time zone differences across different offices can make meetings a challenge.

Huddle rooms solve this issue and improve productivity for law firms. Here's how:

Supporting Video Conferencing. Huddle rooms promote videoconferencing, which is the key to improved productivity. These rooms have all the tools law firms need to conduct meetings with potential clients or partners regardless of how far away they are physically. Integrating videoconferencing into meeting spaces like huddle rooms allows business to be conducted quickly, efficiently, and with anyone.

Expanding Office Potential. Huddle rooms with videoconferencing expand law firms' potential for a larger client and partner base. There are no physical limitations to who a law firm can work with when their primary method of communication is videoconferencing. This opens up the potential client base to just about anyone -- allowing the law firm to take on more clients.

Improved Communication. Communication is key for any organization, especially a law firm. Having a way to see and speak to anyone at any time can improve the way teams work together, and huddle rooms make this possible. This improves efficiency and productivity both at the team level and organization-wide. Since the interface can be integrated with other office communication methods, the entire workday can become seamless, even when there are meetings.

Save Time and Money. While huddle rooms are an investment, they save time and money in the long run for law firms as well as other organizations. You no longer have to absorb the cost of travel for in person meetings for you or your clients, as you can get the benefits of face-to-face interaction without either party having to travel. Over time, this can add up to drastic savings.

Law firms should consider implementing huddle rooms as they can improve productivity levels, especially through videoconferencing features.

