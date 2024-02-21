AV24 AD RESPONDS TO DNC'S BOTCHED ATTEMPT TO SMEAR ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR. IN MICHIGAN

21 Feb, 2024

Michigan Law Upholds AV24 Signature Gathering Despite Recent FEC Filing

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Values 2024 (AV24), the super PAC supporting Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.'s candidacy for president, responded to the latest DNC attempt to smear Kennedy in Michigan and disenfranchise voters with billboard advertisements running in nine locations throughout the state.

Last week, the DNC and Biden campaign strategists declared that AV24's Super Bowl "Kennedy Jingle" television ad was "bought and paid for by Trump's largest donor, Tim Mellon," when in reality, the ad's idea, funding, and execution came primarily from Nicole Shanahan, a Democratic donor who contributed to Biden's 2020 campaign and as the New York Times reported, considers herself a "progressive through and through."

"President Biden's sinking approval rating and plummeting polling numbers nationally and in key battleground states like Michigan have triggered unprecedented panic in both the Biden campaign and the Democratic National Committee," said Tony Lyons, Co-Founder of AV24. 

Precedent speaks volumes. As exemplified by Deleeuw v. State Board of Canvassers in Michigan, a case firmly upheld by the Supreme Court, "the act of collecting signatures and submitting them on behalf of a candidate is not just a civic duty but an exercise of First Amendment rights."

"The DNC's FEC complaint, the billboards in Michigan and NY, and the unprecedented and repeated denial of secret service protection to Kennedy, show a pattern of corruption aimed at vilifying Bobby Kennedy while attacking the super PAC's donors," said Lyons.

American Values 2024 (AV24) is a super PAC committed to educating and mobilizing voters to elect candidates who will restore and protect the soul of democracy in the United States. Our long-term vision is to build a movement starting at the local level to create a national groundswell to address the critical issues our country faces. Today, AV24 supports Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.'s presidential campaign. AV24 is co-founded by Mark Gorton (Chairman of Tower Research Capital) and Tony Lyons (President of Skyhorse Publishing).

