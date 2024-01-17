Ava Community Energy Appoints Annie Henderson to Chief Customer Officer

The new executive position underscores Ava's continued commitment to bettering customers' transition to clean energy

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ava Community Energy (Ava), formerly East Bay Community Energy, today announced it has promoted Annie Henderson, formerly Ava's Vice President of Marketing and Account Services, to the newly created role of Chief Customer Officer. The appointment signifies Ava's ongoing focus on improving the customer experience as it delivers clean, affordable power to residents throughout the Alameda and San Joaquin Counties.

Henderson's new executive position of Chief Customer Officer underscores Ava’s continued commitment to bettering customers’ transition to clean energy.

"As employee number four at East Bay Community Energy, now Ava Community Energy, Annie has an unparalleled understanding of our mission and our constituents' needs," said Nick Chaset, CEO of Ava Community Energy. "She exemplifies trustworthy and actionable leadership in the clean energy sector and in the communities we serve."

With decades of experience in renewable energy – from small businesses and startups to the California Center for Sustainable Energy to spearheading residential Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) programs at Renew Financial – Henderson's deep industry acumen and holistic expertise enable her to better serve Ava's communities. As Chief Customer Officer, Henderson will lead the Local Development and Programs, Account Services, and Marketing teams – the three main functions through which Ava interacts with its customers. By bringing these all together, Ava enhances customer-centric thinking across its program design, implementation and go-to-market strategies.

Ava Community Energy was established in 2018 to provide greener power at lower rates. Today, Ava is recognized as one of the U.S.'s top green power providers by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL)'s 2022 Utility Green Pricing Program . Through its reinvestment into its community and unique consumer programs – including its Induction Cooktop Lending Program, recently expanded bill credits that returned $16 million back to customers, savings program and more – Ava is unwavering in its commitment to bettering the consumer clean energy experience.

"At Ava, we're committed to supporting our customers on their clean energy journey by providing the information, resources and tools they need to make personal, day-to-day decisions – from how they cook at home to how they get their children to school," said Annie Henderson, Chief Customer Officer at Ava Community Energy. "All of us at Ava are focused on improving the daily lives of our customers, who are also our neighbors, and partnering with the communities we serve for a brighter tomorrow."

Ava Community Energy (Ava), formerly East Bay Community Energy (EBCE), is the not-for-profit public power provider for more than 1.7 million residents and commercial customers in Alameda County and the City of Tracy, with service extending to the San Joaquin County cities of Stockton and Lathrop in January 2025. As one of 25 community choice aggregation (CCA) programs operating in California, Ava is part of the movement to provide energy choice while expediting local and state-wide climate action goals. Ava is committed to creating a brighter future in our communities and beyond by providing clean power at competitive rates, reinvesting in our member communities, and developing programs that make it easy for customers to discover, try and adopt clean energy solutions. For more information about Ava Community Energy, visit avaenergy.org.

