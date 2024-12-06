Ava Energy Secures Third Patent: Revolutionizing Distributed Energy for Advanced Compute Processing Units

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ava Energy AI Holdings, Inc. ("Ava Energy") is thrilled to announce the issuance of a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its third patent, United States Patent Application No. 18/909,389. This groundbreaking patent extends Ava Energy's innovations to enable distributed energy to power GPUs, CPUs, DPUs, TPUs, NPUs, APUs, FPUs, MCUs, VPUs, PIMs, and other compute processing units.

Ava is a micro data center that goes into your home or business. It offers a much more profitable alternative to selling your excess solar back to the grid.

Building on the foundation of Ava Energy's initial patent, which focused on converting distributed energy into compute power using their proprietary Energy Operating System (EOS) and GPU chips, this latest advancement expands to encompass a broader array of processing technologies.

"The future of data centers lies in distributed energy. The existing grid infrastructure is no longer sufficient to keep up with the energy demands of AI and Big Data," said Karl Andersen, CEO and Founder of Ava Energy. "We're proud to lead the charge where the worlds of data and energy converge, offering solutions that are as scalable as they are sustainable."

Andersen added, "While GPUs are currently the cornerstone of data center growth, the ecosystem relies on diverse processing chips to complement and support their functionality. This patent ensures we remain at the forefront of this critical evolution."

About Ava Energy AI Holdings Inc

Ava Energy AI LLC is a pioneering company dedicated to developing advanced technologies that optimize the use of distributed energy resources. Through its innovative Energy Operating System (EOS) and cutting-edge solutions, Ava Energy aims to empower energy producers and consumers to participate in a more efficient, sustainable, and profitable energy ecosystem.

Contact:

Karl Andersen

Chief Executive Officer

Ava Energy AI Holdings Inc

[email protected]

212 796 0919

Https://ava.energy

SOURCE Ava Energy AI Holdings, Inc.