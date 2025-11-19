AVA, Leader in Modular Building Manufacturing, Nails Down Growth-Capital Investment from Decathlon Capital Partners

Company-friendly, multi-million-dollar transaction to support manufacturing expansion

ALBERTVILLE, Minn., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Volumetric Alliance, the innovative leader in high-quality modular manufacturing of buildings, has nailed down a multi-million-dollar investment from Decathlon Capital Partners.

AVA, headquartered at Albertville, Minn., will use the fresh capital to expand its manufacturing capacity and support growth of its business.

Financial details of the transaction weren't disclosed.

Brian Nicholson, Chief Executive Officer of AVA, said developers of multi-family, senior living and hospitality projects are among the clients who rely on the modular-manufacturing solutions of AVA's state-of-the-art, 185,000-square-foot facility at Albertville.

"We design, engineer and manufacture entire buildings in an off-site environment," Nicholson said. "We deliver well-designed, energy-efficient projects that meet demanding development schedules."

Russ Soukup, President of AVA, said the company's off-site manufacturing capabilities will grow because developers recognize the cost savings of a well-coordinated indoor modular building process that isn't subject to weather delays. "Savvy developers embrace off-site modular manufacturing because it significantly reduces labor and materials costs, while allowing them to pursue more projects in less time," Soukup said.

Dan Kersten, Chief Financial Officer of AVA, said the growth-capital package provided by Decathlon Capital Partners is custom-designed to meet the needs of the expanding company. The investment provides a flexible amortization schedule and carries no cost for undrawn capital, Kersten said. It doesn't require any dilution of the interests of existing shareholders, governance changes or loss of management control.

John Borchers, Managing Director of Decathlon Capital Partners, said the experience of the AVA leadership team and the skills of its manufacturing workforce position AVA for continued leadership as a producer of modular commercial buildings at scale. "Advanced Volumetric Alliance brings innovative solutions that prepare it for substantial growth," Borchers said. "Decathlon Capital Partners is pleased to provide the capital that will fuel AVA's next steps."

About Advanced Volumetric Alliance

Advanced Volumetric Alliance is redefining construction through innovative, high-quality modular solutions. We deliver cost-efficient, scalable and sustainable buildings with speed and precision, creating entire buildings in a production environment. AVA is focused on multi-family living, senior living and the hospitality development sectors. Our projects are beautiful, energy-efficient and well-built in a time-sensitive process that exceeds the high expectations of today's demanding commercial stakeholders. Learn more at https://build-at-ava.life/.

About Decathlon Capital Partners

Decathlon Capital Partners provides growth capital for companies seeking alternatives to traditional equity investment. Through the use of highly customized growth-debt financing solutions, Decathlon provides long-term growth capital without the dilution, loss of control and operational overhead that often comes with equity-based funding. With offices in Menlo Park and Park City, Decathlon is active across a wide range of sectors. Learn more at www.decathloncapital.com.

SOURCE AVA