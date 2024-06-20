AVA Resort Cancun Launches New Era of Luxury All-Inclusive Travel; Premieres All-Oceanfront Oasis, Ten Minutes from Cancun Airport

Known as the "high life of all-inclusive" for its exceptional breadth of custom amenities and curated cuisine, AVA Resort is set to become Cancun's newest vacation landmark.

MIAMI, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AVA Resort Cancun, led by trailblazing hospitality brand AIC Hotel Group, has announced its official opening, setting an elevated new standard for all-inclusive vacations. AVA offers 1,600 ocean-facing rooms, 27 restaurants and bars—helmed by award-winning chefs and mixologists—a world-class, 22,000-square foot spa & wellness center, a state-of-the-art fitness center with technology equipment, pickleball courts, boxing ring, a custom-designed waterpark, AVA Kid's Club, The Lounge (just for teens), AVA's own 120,000 square-foot saltwater bay, six swimming pools, and plenty of indoor entertainment, along with a robust suite of events and programming for all ages.

The new AVA Resort Cancun's grand lobby

Set above and apart from its all-inclusive peers, AVA Resort Cancun was designed by world-renowned Boris Pena Architects and Gensler Architects with the vision to create a serene, carefree, and sophisticated setting defined by laid-back luxury and a chic coastal aesthetic—an homage to the stunning natural beauty of the Mexican Caribbean. AVA was built in close collaboration with local artisans to hand-craft a wide range of finishes, including tiles, fabrics, and woodwork, tailored specifically for AVA. The incandescent lighting at AVA is the vision of Lasvit, Czech designer of bespoke glass, who created the installation for AVA's lobby, yet another element of the resort that exceeds all-inclusive expectations.

"We're thrilled to introduce AVA Resort Cancun, filling a notable gap in the market for a luxury all-inclusive resort designed for multigenerational guests," said Ash Tembe, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at AIC Hotel Group. "With exceptionally high-quality dining outlets, stunning architecture and design, and unparalleled amenities and accommodations, AVA raises the bar in Mexican hospitality, so it has been an honor to welcome our first guests to experience the unique blend of luxury and inclusivity that only AVA can offer."

Each and every room in AVA's three categories—guestrooms, suites, and villas—offer a direct view of the ocean —an unprecedented distinction in the region's all-inclusive landscape—along with an extensive menu of luxury amenities, as well as custom beauty and skin care. AVA Villas, the highest room category, include private pools, full bars, kitchens, and dining for up to 12, as well as dedicated butler services.

True to its refined sensibility, AVA dispenses with typical all-inclusive menus, elevating the dining experience through distinct culinary concepts across the resort's 27 food and beverage outlets, ranging from five-star restaurants and poolside snacks to global food markets and taquerias.

Envisioned by the prestigious HKB Design, every venue is individually curated to create a unique, inspired setting, with each restaurant showcasing unique tiles of different hues and textures, chosen to match the aesthetic of the space. Chukum, plaster made from the resin of the endemic Chukum tree, is also applied to walls in various colors to create warmth and texture.

AVA is home to a spectacular wine cellar, with an expansive list of international labels. As for cocktails, the resort's expert mixologists turn otherwise ordinary drinks into works of art, and they'll even teach you how in one of AVA's many hands-on classes. Resort nightlife is equally diverse and thoughtfully designed, with craft cocktail lounges, a classic speakeasy, an art-focused bar featuring a rotating series of digital artwork, as well as wine bars, casual spots for watching sports, and a sleek, refined nightclub featuring guest DJs and live music.

When it comes to family time, AVA offers a remarkable range of on and off-resort activities, classes, outdoor adventures, arts and crafts, marine discovery, movie nights, unique programming, and customized local experiences. For teens who want to get away on their getaway, The Lounge (13-17 only) features an indoor pool, AR gaming, snack bar, basketball, ping pong, and bowling. AVA also offers childcare and nanny services for their younger guests.

Finally, 90,000 square feet of flexible, fully wired, AV-ready event space makes AVA an ideal location for gatherings of all kinds, including weddings, family reunions, group vacations, corporate events, lectures, concerts, and milestone celebrations. The resort's dedicated planners are on hand to guide guests through every detail of their event.

AVA Resort Cancun remains committed to driving its sustainability efforts through innovative design and operations. AVA Bay, powered by Crystal Lagoons Technology®, consumes 50 times less energy than a similarly sized traditional swimming pool and requires 100 times fewer chemicals. The resort has also installed thousands of solar panels to ensure year-round energy efficiency, as well as incorporated sustainable plaster throughout the resort—all with the goal of preserving Cancun's natural ecosystems and reducing waste.

AVA Resort Cancun seizes the largely untapped desire in the market: all-inclusive vacations at a level of luxury equivalent to a five-star à la carte resort, but for a better overall value. AVA's meticulously curated design, breadth of activities, extensive programming, and exceptional culinary offering has set the bar for the gold standard of all-inclusive vacations—with the resort poised to be among Cancun's most distinctive and celebrated getaways.

Guests visiting the resort this summer can enjoy many of its delicious dining experiences—like Copal, for modern Mexican cusine; Kita, the vibrant Teppanyaki grill; Veranda, the upscale Italian restaurant; Black Iron, the wood fire grill steakhouse; Konos, the ice cream shop; and more— as well as the gym, spa, pools, bowling alley and bars that are scattered throughout the resort. The remaining amenities, restaurants and property features will be unveiled throughout the Summer and will be fully completed by early Fall.

About AIC Hotel Group

AIC Hotel Group is exclusively contracted by RCD Hotels to spearhead the sales and marketing efforts for luxury hotel properties in the U.S., including Eden Roc Miami Beach, Nobu Hotel Miami Beach, and Nobu Hotel Chicago as well as throughout Mexico and the Caribbean, including Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana— the world's first all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel Cancun, Hard Rock Hotel Vallarta, Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos, Nobu Hotel Los Cabos, UNICO 20 ̊87 ̊ Hotel Riviera Maya— the first of a new luxury all-inclusive concept, and AVA Resort Cancun (coming soon). For additional information, visit http://www.aichotelgroup.com.

