Avaamo Collaborates with Automation Anywhere to Offer Conversational AI to RPA Customers

LOS ALTOS, Calif., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avaamo, the leader in conversational AI technology, has joined the Automation Anywhere Technology Alliance Program to help deliver a comprehensive automation solution to enterprises.

Avaamo is a conversational AI platform that helps enterprises build multi-turn conversational applications over text and voice. Automation Anywhere, the global leader in robotic process automation (RPA), enables companies to operate with unprecedented productivity and efficiency by automating tasks with its Digital Workforce Platform .

Combining both technologies -- a marriage of conversational AI and RPA – means that companies now can incorporate natural language interaction over robotic processes, serving to streamline customer service and simultaneously eliminate redundant tasks.

"The combination of robotic process automation with conversational AI promises incredible value and efficiency for customers," said Avaamo Director David Parker. "The combined strengths of Avaamo and Automation Anywhere means that users can now converse easily with processes that have been automated using the Automation Anywhere RPA platform in natural language."

"Avaamo, as a leader in conversational AI, brings huge value to our mutual customers," said Griffin Pickard, Director of Technology Alliance Program at Automation Anywhere. "This new alliance allows our joint customers to automate mundane, repetitive tasks, that employees are now spending countless hours on and free them up to innovate, and in turn, create improved customer experiences."

About Avaamo

Avaamo is a deep-learning software company that specializes in conversational interfaces to solve specific high impact problems in the enterprise. Recently recognized as a leader by Forrester, Avaamo builds fundamental AI technology across a broad area of neural networks, speech synthesis, and deep learning to make conversational computing for the enterprise a reality. With more than 100 enterprise customers in 40+ countries, Avaamo supports leading brands in financial services, healthcare, retail, and insurance. For additional information, visit www.avaamo.ai

