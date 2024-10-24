Avaans Media Named to Inc. Magazine's Power Partner Awards for the Second Year in a Row

The annual list recognizes the country's leading B2B companies that have proven track records of supporting entrepreneurs and helping companies grow

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Business Media this week announced the second annual Power Partner Awards, honoring B2B organizations across the globe that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow. The list recognizes an exclusive list of 359 companies, including only 31 public relations firms who provide trusted guidance in all areas of business a founder may need as part of a thriving business.

All Power Partner Awards companies received top marks from clients for instrumentally helping leadership to navigate the dynamic world of startups.

"This is our definitive listing of vendors and suppliers who have demonstrated excellence," says Inc. editor in chief Mike Hofman. "As part of the vetting process, our team of editors, researchers and reporters gathered information on companies' products and services, assessed their reputation as captured in online comments and forums, and collected customer testimonials to ensure that the sales pitch matches the actual client experience. In every case, we spoke to clients who were happy to attest to a vendor's genuine commitment to a mutually beneficial business partnership. We're happy to be the conduit for that positive word of mouth."

"Our PR executives are typically behind the scenes, scoring big wins for our clients. It's rewarding to be recognized by our clients and Inc. Magazine for our work with emerging industries and ambitious brands," said Avaans Media CEO and Founder, Tara Coomans.

"2024 has been an exciting year for Avaans Media clients. We managed two regulatory media crises, supported an international M/A event, and an Initial Public Offering (IPO) and launched three new companies in emerging industries. Our clients are innovative, inspiring, and inventive and we're honored to be part of their journey to greatness, and grateful they have contributed to ours," continued Coomans.

About Avaans Media

Providing digitally savvy public relations for emerging industries, ambitious brands, and purpose-driven organizations, Avaans Media is the Top Boutique PR Firm in Los Angeles on Clutch.com, and an Inc. Power Partner. From start-up through IPO, Avaans Media's 100% executive-level team provides white-glove public relations strategies and services to a notable list of fast-growing companies in industries ranging from AI, cannabis, drones to natural products. Founded by Tara Coomans in 2008, Avaans Media is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Inc. Business Media

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

