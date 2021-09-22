AvaDent hires Devon Howe as General Manager

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AvaDent, the leader in digital removable dental solutions, today announced the hiring of Devon Howe as General Manager of the U.S. operations. His primary responsibilities include overseeing the manufacturing and operations of AvaDent's full line of digital dental solutions.

Devon brings nearly 40 years of experience expanding portfolio offerings and global market reach through product innovation, IP development, M&A, regulatory and licensing. He is an entrepreneur, author and thought leader with seven product and method patents.

"Devon comes to us from National Dentex where he was General Manager of the NDX Sarasota, Florida facility, one of the largest facilities in the NDX network. We are thrilled to have him as a member of our team. His vast and multidisciplinary experience and leadership are crucial to our continued growth in the digital dental prosthetic space. We are looking forward to Devon's taking AvaDent and our customer experience to the next level in the Digital Denture market," said Tim Thompson, CEO of AvaDent.

Mr. Howe is an author of the Handbook of Business Valuation (published by John Wiley & Sons, 1992.) He received his MBA in marketing and finance from Washington University, his BS from West Virginia University, and is a Lean Six Sigma Green Belt.

AvaDent Digital Dental Solutions offers a broad range of digitally designed dentures, overdentures, and implant-supported prostheses to help dentists deliver improved oral health to their patients. It is our mission to exceed both patient and clinician satisfaction, while helping our doctors achieve practice profitability with high-quality, affordable products and proven practice development services and referral development solutions. Ultimately, we are driven to serve the needs of the underserved patient population with high quality dentures at an affordable price.

