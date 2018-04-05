AVADO Launches Digital Transformation and Leadership Training Platform in U.S. Market

Technology is outpacing human capacity and advancing faster than organizations, leaving brands to navigate unchartered territory – but the ripple effect continues externally. The digital skills gap is said to cost $1 trillion a year in lost productivity to the US economy.* AVADO works from the ground up to ensure that the right skills are being taught but also in the right way – in the "digital age," everyone – particularly professionals – must view learning as a lifelong endeavor.

AVADO has established itself as a major player in the digital learning space, having delivered training programs to more than 200,000 individuals and 2,000 businesses globally, including the likes of The Estée Lauder Companies, The Walt Disney Company, American Express, Omnicom and GSK.

"This isn't traditional eLearning, old fashioned MOOCs or prepackaged course curriculum with a one-size-fits-all mission," said Niall McKinney, President of AVADO. "Today's business leaders require a distinctly different skill set to stay relevant and remain ahead of the curve. The learning tools and styles required to hone these skills have also changed. We believe in using adaptable digital technology as a vehicle to connect learners directly with skilled teachers and a community of peers through an intensive, interactive and live format."

Enterprise customers in the U.S. can now access AVADO's international network of subject matter experts and content-rich courses as well as a community of online peers to encourage the digital development process. AVADO averages a completion rate of approximately 82 percent, well above the industry average of 22 percent.

For more information on AVADO, visit https://www.avadolearning.com/.

About AVADO

AVADO is a global leader in professional learning, focused on combatting the crisis in digital skills facing businesses and their people. Created with learning designers who have developed inspiring content through an immersive, digital-first approach on an adaptable, data-driven technology platform, more than 100,000 paying users have taken AVADO's online programs.

AVADO is reinventing professional learning with its digital-first approach for leading global companies like Google. The platform allows anyone, anywhere to become professionally qualified and further their career in today's fast-moving digital world. AVADO has more than 350 staff members in offices in London, New York, Singapore, Hong Kong and Hamburg, with a global network of subject matter experts in 50+ countries. To learn more, visit www.avadolearning.com.

*PwC Report: https://www.pwc.com/gx/en/ceo-survey/2018/pwc-ceo-survey-report-2018.pdf

Media Contact:

Dina Binney

dbinney@kwittken.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avado-launches-digital-transformation-and-leadership-training-platform-in-us-market-300624781.html

SOURCE AVADO

Related Links

http://www.avadolearning.com

