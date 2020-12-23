Avadyne Health Ranked #1 in Patient Communications & Financial Satisfaction Solutions for Second Year

MOLINE, Ill., Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avadyne Health, a leader in patient self-pay account resolution and bad debt recovery for some of the largest health systems in the country, announced today they have been ranked No. 1 in patient communications and financial satisfaction solutions by Black Book Research for the second year in a row. The rating – the highest offered by Black Book – is based on a survey of more than 453 hospital and health system Chief Financial Officers, vice presidents of finance and revenue cycle management, controllers, business office managers, financial support staff, consultants and corporate directors to determine the top-performing vendors based on 18 indicators of operational excellence, client experience, loyalty and customer satisfaction. These top-rank performance indicators are published in more detail here: Black Book Research 18 Key Performance Indicators.

"We're thrilled and incredibly proud of our team at Avadyne Health for ranking No. 1 for patient communications and financial satisfaction solutions a second year in a row," said Jayson Yardley, CEO of Avadyne Health. "With patients' expectations for healthcare financial experiences expanding, it reaffirms Avadyne Health's excellence in helping our hospital and health system clients address the patient financial experience with trained specialists and technology-enabled self and assisted-services that meet the modern consumer where they want to be met," he said. "As an organization with 'The Patient Financial Experience Company' as our tagline, we strive to exceed patient expectations for communication, transparency and overall experience during every engagement."

"Revenue cycle management is now the most pressing strategic focus in health systems nationwide with system transformation vendors, solutions optimization consultants and Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) outsourcing firms in huge demand, as the industry confronts the effects of the pandemic on financial operations," said Black Book's Managing Partner Doug Brown.

About Avadyne Health

Our solutions help hospitals reduce costs, increase collections and improve patient communications and satisfaction with self-pay account resolution and bad debt recovery services. For more information, contact us or visit our website at avadynehealth.com.

