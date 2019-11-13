Avadyne Health Ranked 11th Largest Revenue Cycle Management Firms in the Country

MOLINE, Ill., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avadyne Health, a leader in patient self-pay account resolution and bad debt recovery for some of the largest health systems in the country, announced today it has been ranked the 11th largest revenue cycle management firm in the country by Modern Healthcare. The ranking is based on an evaluation of data submitted to Modern Healthcare by revenue cycle management companies across the country.

Modern Healthcare's Revenue-Cycle Management Firms Survey invited revenue cycle companies across the country to self-report data such as total number of contracts—including comprehensive contracts and partial contracts—and number of full-time employees who spend at least 50 percent of their time on revenue cycle management services. "Comprehensive contracts" include all patient-access services, healthcare information management, and patient financial services. "Partial contracts" represent limited components such as self-pay collections and denials management services.

"We're thrilled to be recognized as the 11th largest revenue cycle management firm in the country by one of the most prestigious publications in the healthcare industry," said Jayson Yardley, CEO of Avadyne Health. "When you think of the hundreds of revenue cycle management companies operating in this country, it is a high honor to be recognized as being among the largest to meet the needs of hospitals and health systems in a changing healthcare environment. The number of healthcare organizations that put their trust in Avadyne Health reaffirms the level of excellence we provide in achieving a better patient financial experience and improved revenue outcomes—including high levels of engagement around self-pay collections."

"Modern Healthcare is one of the first places many healthcare leaders turn to for healthcare news and insight on the trends that are shaping our industry," Yardley said. "We're excited to be recognized by a publication of this caliber as being among the largest revenue cycle management firms in the nation."

About Modern Healthcare

Modern Healthcare is the industry's leading source of healthcare business and policy news, research and information. The publication reports on important healthcare events and trends as they happen through a weekly print magazine, websites, e-newsletters, mobile products and events. Modern Healthcare magazine is ranked No. 1 in readership among healthcare executives.

About Avadyne Health

Avadyne Health helps hospital revenue cycle departments reduce costs, increase collections and improve patient satisfaction with self-pay account resolution and bad debt recovery services. For more information, contact us or visit our website at avadynehealth.com.

