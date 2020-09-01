Avadyne Health Welcomes Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing to Accelerate Its Growth Plans

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avadyne Health, (Avadyne), a patient liability resolution expert, is pleased to announce that John Nulty has joined Avadyne as the Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. In this role, John's responsibilities will encompass sales and marketing team leadership, accelerating revenue growth and contributing to the company's business strategies. John will be a member of Avadyne's executive and leadership teams.

John Nulty

John brings over 30 years of healthcare sales and leadership experience to Avadyne. Prior to joining Avadyne, John gained expertise growing revenue cycle business as Executive Vice President of Business Solutions at Healthcare Resource Group, Inc. He holds a Masters in Health Administration (MHA) and earned an undergraduate degree in Health Care Administration and Management, both from Duke University in Durham, NC, where he played varsity football and lacrosse.

Throughout his career, John has served in sales, business development and management roles at Conifer Health Solutions; MedAssets; Navigant Healthcare Cymetrix Corp.; Perot Systems Corp.; TriZetto Group, Inc.; McKesson Corp., Revenue Management Solutions and HBOC; Hospital Corporation of America; and Ernst & Young.

"John is an outstanding addition to our Avadyne team and I have had the pleasure of working with him twice in my career," said Jayson Yardley, CEO of Avadyne Health. "He brings a deep blend of revenue cycle experience, will provide fresh insights to our business priorities and has what it takes to deliver client success," he added.

"I am honored to join the Avadyne Health team and help build on the solid foundation Avadyne has developed in patient liability resolution. Avadyne is perfectly positioned to help its hospital and health system clients transform their revenue cycle with market-leading solutions, engagement centers and innovative technologies," said John Nulty, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Avadyne Health.

About Avadyne Health:

Avadyne Health, rated No. 1 in patient communications and financial satisfaction solutions by Black Book Research, provides early out/self-pay account resolution and bad debt recovery services for hospitals to empower the patient financial experience, accelerate and increase collections and reduce the cost to collect. Our cutting-edge technologies, national presence, trained and caring staff and over 49 years of expertise in patient payment and financial engagement allow us to scale collection services for multi-hospital networks to the largest health systems in the U.S. avadynehealth.com

