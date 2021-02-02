Avail Dermatology acquires new location in Stockbridge

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avail Dermatology, an acclaimed dermatological provider for more than 30 years, is expanding its practice by acquiring a new location in Stockbridge. With additional offices in Newnan, Peachtree City (Fayetteville), and Carrollton, patients now have additional access to conveniently experience the best-in-class service Avail Dermatology has to offer.

The Stockbridge location formerly operated as Tara Dermatology Center under the leadership of Dr. Vincent Peng since 1974. "I'm grateful to see Avail Dermatology carry on our time-honored legacy in the Stockbridge area," says Dr. Peng. "This next step in Avail's continued growth, combined with its level of expertise, will certainly further the practice's mission to provide exceptional care."

Dr. Wallace Nozile will be heading Avail Dermatology's new Stockbridge location. An experienced dermatologist with a breadth of skills, including Mohs surgery, Dr. Nozile joins the Avail team after previously practicing in Gainesville, Fla.

"We're confident Dr. Nozile and his team will uphold the history of excellence forged by Dr. Peng," says Dr. Mark Ling, senior partner and president of Avail Dermatology. "Like Dr. Peng, Avail Dermatology has been a part of the southern Atlanta metropolitan community for many years. The addition of a Henry County location allows us to make a larger impact on a region we hold dear."

Under the leadership of Drs. Ling and Steven Marcet, Avail Dermatology offers the full range of dermatology services. This includes general dermatology, laser treatment, superficial radiation therapy, and Mohs surgery for challenging skin cancers.

Appointments are now being accepted at the new Avail Dermatology location:

Avail Dermatology, Stockbridge: 110 Eagles Walk, Stockbridge, GA. 770-251-5111.

Avail Dermatology has been a respected provider of dermatological services since 1990 with locations in Newnan, Peachtree City, Carrollton and Stockbridge. Avail Dermatology utilizes the latest advances in dermatological science. Whether addressing common diseases or complex conditions, its mission is to deliver superior treatment and education. Avail Dermatology offers patients a seamless continuum of services. Surgeries and dermatopathology analyses are performed in state-of-the-art facilities. For more information, visit AvailDermatology.com.

