Avail Dermatology opens new location in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avail Dermatology, an acclaimed dermatological provider for more than 30 years, expands its practice by opening a new location in Fayetteville. With additional offices in Newnan, Peachtree City, Stockbridge, and Carrollton, patients now have additional access to conveniently experience the best-in-class service Avail Dermatology has to offer.

"Our mission is to provide exceptional treatment to the southern Atlanta metropolitan community," says Dr. Mark Ling, senior partner and president of Avail Dermatology. "The addition of a Fayetteville location allows us to continue to share Avail's trademark care with as many patients as possible."

Dr. Shenara Sexton will be serving as the lead physician at the Fayetteville location. She has been in practice for 14 years and joined Avail Dermatology in 2020. She is a board-certified dermatologist, a fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology, and a member of the American Society of Dermatological Surgery and National Medical Association. Dr. Sexton's focus has always been to provide patients with the most up-to-date and evidence-based treatments for dermatologic conditions. She has a specialized interest in the treatment of acne, hair, and scalp conditions, and skin cancer care.

"I'm a firm believer in the power of a healthy self image," Dr. Sexton explains. "I've committed myself to helping patients become the best versions of themselves through a positive outward appearance."

Avail Dermatology offers the full range of dermatology services. This includes general dermatology, laser treatment, superficial radiation therapy, and Mohs surgery for challenging skin cancers.

Appointments are now being accepted at the new Avail Dermatology location:

Avail Dermatology, Fayetteville: 874 W. Lanier Ave., Suite 270, Fayetteville, GA. 770-251-5111.

Avail Dermatology has been a respected provider of dermatological services since 1990 with locations in Newnan, Peachtree City, Carrollton, Fayetteville, and Stockbridge. Avail Dermatology utilizes the latest advances in dermatological science. Whether addressing common diseases or complex conditions, its mission is to deliver superior treatment and education. Avail Dermatology offers patients a seamless continuum of services. Surgeries and dermatopathology analyses are performed in state-of-the-art facilities. For more information, visit AvailDermatology.com.

